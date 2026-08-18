Nico Francker Releases New Single WHERE WE BEGIN

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With the release of 'Where We Begin,' Nico Francker continues a body of work that has grown from a simple idea: the songs should come first. Nico Francker is an original digital Pop, Soul & R&B artist created by Danish songwriter and creator Nicholai Kristensen, who guides the songwriting, musical direction, storytelling, production, and creative vision behind every release.

Long before Nico Francker had a face, a voice, or a name, Kristensen was writing music. Rather than creating an artist image and then searching for songs to fit it, he developed Nico around the music he wanted to make: emotionally direct, melody-driven songs about love, hope, belonging, heartbreak, resilience, and the moments that quietly change people. The result is an artist identity designed to serve the songwriting rather than define it.

That identity now extends across a growing catalogue. The English-language albums 'Out of Place' and 'After Hours' follow earlier Danish releases and show different sides of the same artist. 'Out of Place' explores the feeling of searching for somewhere - or someone - that feels like home, while 'After Hours' moves into a more intimate and reflective space. Across the catalogue, cinematic Scandinavian pop meets elements of soul and R&B, with an emphasis on memorable melodies, emotional storytelling, and songs intended to feel personal without belonging to only one person's story.

'Where We Begin' arrives as the latest chapter rather than a reinvention. The standalone single centers on the realization that mistakes, detours, and difficult periods do not have to be erased in order to move forward. They become part of the person standing on the other side of them. It is a theme that fits naturally into the wider Nico Francker catalogue, where vulnerability and optimism often exist in the same song.

Behind Nico Francker is a creative process Kristensen has spent years developing. He created Persova to write music the way he wants it written. Instead of approaching each song as an isolated generation, he designed a creative workflow that captures his songwriting style, musical direction, storytelling, and artistic vision. Every song is guided, reviewed, and shaped by Kristensen, with technology used as part of the production process rather than as a substitute for the ideas behind the music.

'Everything starts with the song,' Kristensen says. 'It can be an idea, a feeling, a melody, a sentence, or something somebody says that stays with me. Nico came later. I wanted to build an artist around the music, not change the music to fit an artist.'

That approach has also allowed Nico Francker to develop as a consistent artist across multiple releases rather than as a series of disconnected songs. The voice, visual identity, emotional tone, and musical direction are built to remain recognizable from one project to the next, while still leaving room for the sound and storytelling to evolve.

For Kristensen, Nico Francker is not a technology demonstration. It is the artist through which he releases the music he wants to write. His ambitions extend beyond building a streaming catalogue: he hopes to collaborate with labels, publishers, producers, songwriters, and artists, while pursuing opportunities for the music in film, television, advertising, and video games. He is also interested in writing songs for other artists where the right collaboration exists.

The long-term goal is straightforward: build Nico Francker into an artist people return to because they recognize something of themselves in the songs. Streaming numbers can measure reach, but Kristensen sees the connection with the listener as the more important measure. If a song makes someone feel understood, gives them a little hope, or simply makes them want to hear it again, then the project is doing what it was created to do.

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