Nick Waterhouse 'Promenade Blue' LP Out Friday

LA-based troubadour Nick Waterhouse takes a spiritual look to the past on new album Promenade Blue due out this Friday on Innovative Leisure. Today, he debuts a sultry music video for album single "Medicine", a retro vignette peeking into the seemingly mundane yet lush life of two lovers.

The track features lower-than-low gospel chants and refrains by The Sensational Barnes Brothers, who lend both energy and emotional weight to Nick's swaggering vocal stylings. Reverberating with energy, heart, and creativity, lead singles "Place Names", "Very Blue", "B. Santa Ana (1986)" sparked critical praise for Promenade Blue across NPR, Under The Radar, BrooklynVegan, KCRW Today's Top Tune, Spin Magazine, Buzzbands.la, and Tour Stories with Joe Plummer.

In Nick's musical and lyrical world, blue is a refraction of his life and memories - shadowing a deep, spiritual San Francisco that fostered his musical vocabulary but has now been stamped out irrevocably; evoking the endless tours, marathon recording sessions, and highs and lows of success he's experienced in his decade-long career; conjuring romances that were doomed, loves that lingered, and hope for future days of parity and partnership; summoning spirits of people who have gone but permeate his mind forever.

The world of Promenade Blue represents rebirth and reinvigoration as well as a clarity of purpose. It is vivid and magnetic, buoyed by both light and density due to Nick's newfound collaboration with co-producer Paul Butler (Michael Kiwanuka, Devendra Banhart).

Photo Credit: Jared Chambers