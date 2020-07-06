Nick Sumner And The Assistance Release New Single 'Look Out Below'

New York-based rock trio Nick Sumner and The Assistance have released their new single "Look Out Below," available on all digital platforms NOW.

Listen below! Despite delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band is excited to share the single, and offer a refreshing, modernized version of their genre. The powerful rock track makes for an incredibly passionate release; containing elements of 90's rock and influence from their home city, "Look Out Below" solidifies the trio's collective identity. Written in the vein of a mantra to be repeated, "Look Out Below" is sure to be a summer rock powerhouse. About the single, the band states:

This song is about someone realizing they've had something they were seeking and actively deciding to devote themselves to it. The lyrics feel hopeful, and positively move toward something. Despite chord changes that typically fall outside the mainstream, the masterful mix and production from Eric Oulundsen create a fully accessible, in your face rock song with strong drum and guitar sounds. The vocal performance is intimate, hitting with an open, melodic chorus hook, sure to be stuck in your head for days.

Nick Sumner and The Assistance are ready to introduce themselves to the world. The New York-based rock trio come from a wide range of musical backgrounds (and a chance meeting on Craigslist), combining their musical talents to create a fresh sound. With extensive individual performance history, members Nick Sumner, Akil James, and Chris Perna join forces to build a dynamic and heartfelt guitar-driven powerhouse. Primarily influenced by studio rock sounds from the 90's, including Stone Temple Pilots, the trio mix together familiar flavors that produce a modern, heartfelt recipe. Their focus remains intricate, aiming to add the gritty nature of New York City into their sonic equation, as well as maintaining a touch of Americana heart. While their genre is familiar, the trio strive to bring a fresh taste to their audience. As the band gears up to release a new single in the coming weeks, the members take each of their musical experiences to new heights as a spirited collective. Together, they are Nick Sumner and The Assistance.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD "LOOK OUT BELOW": https://listen.lt/NickSumnerTheAssistanceLookOutBelow

