Nick McLoughlin Stars In New Film Comedy SECOND UNIT: A MOCKUMENTARY

Actor Nick McLoughlin ("Kingdom") stars in the newly-released film comedy "Second Unit: A Mockumentary" written and directed by Ankush Khemani ("The Beetle in the Box"). The film is available on demand on various cable and online platforms.

"I'm very excited to be a part of this unique film and work with Ankush and this talented cast," McLoughlin said. "The film was especially appealing to me due to its satirical nature and the engaging characters that draw you in with their quirkiness and humanity."

Khemani, who sat in on many of the several rounds of intense casting and a lot of improvisational work, said he was impressed with McLoughlin's work: "Nick was a perfect fit for our loveable loser Alex Black. He immediately understood what we were going for and hit that nail right on the head."

"Second Unit: A Mockumentary" features McLoughlin portraying Black, a warm, yet goofy, in-over-his-head director, tasked with shooting one scene for the uber successful film producer Michael Renn. As Black struggles to get the one shot he desperately needs, he faces is biggest challenge yet when he is forced to work with an actor he can't stand.

"In preparation for the role, I watched a couple of my all-time favorite episodes of 'The Office' for inspiration," McLoughlin said. "Black gave me that essence of Steve Carell's Michael Scott character, and I wanted to bring the hapless leader into the picture for sure."

The movie also features Jay Adams ("Unpleasant Surprise"), newcomers Mary Becquet and Ella Dahlin, Melina Coto ("La Llorona") and Nick DiLorenzo ("The Beetle in the Box").

The film arrives after much success in the festival circuit, which included being a selection of accepted into the Orlando and Santa Barbara film festivals, the latter of which included past winners such as Javier Bardem, Kate Winslet, Julianne Moore, Geoffrey Rush and Daniel Day-Lewis.

McLoughlin comes to the film after working on "Project Wednesday," a film thriller by Donovan Clarke, and "Token," an award-winning drama by Joy Shi, and Joseph Mango's off-Broadway play "The One With Friends." McLoughlin also appeared in "The Bachelorette Satire," a new online comedy series directed by Rachel Mullens ("You Slut") where he portrayed multi-billionaire Tyler Branson. He is set to reprise the role as a recurring character this fall.

Prior to the pandemic, McLoughlin was busy filming commercials for Ready Set known, known for its Doordash, Coinbase, Coffee Meets Bagel and other major brands.

"Second Unit: A Mockumentary" is produced by Melina Coto, written by Ankush Khemani and Nick DiLorenzo.

