Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds' Album 'Ghosteen' Out Now on Vinyl and CD

Ghosteen, the new two part album from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, is out now on double vinyl, double CD and across all digital platforms.



Ghosteen premiered globally in full on YouTube on October 3rd 2019, accompanied by a video revealing words and lyrics in a beautiful, ethereal cloudscape that shifted in color and made subtle references to each song.



Listening sessions took place simultaneously in independent record shops across the world, with fans gathering to experience the music together.



The news of the album was first revealed by Nick Cave on The Red Hand Files in direct response to a question from a fan.



Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have also announced a 33 date European and UK Tour for 2020, starting in Lisbon on April 23rd, the tour will visit 19 countries, including 7 dates in the UK.

Track Listing:



Part One

1 Spinning Song

2 Bright Horses

3 Waiting for You

4 Night Raid

5 Sun Forest

6 Galleon Ship

7 Ghosteen Speaks

8 Leviathan



Part Two

1 Ghosteen

2 Fireflies

3 Hollywood





