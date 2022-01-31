Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Add New North American Tour Dates

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have added three new shows to their upcoming North American tour in support of their rapturously received album CARNAGE.

Tickets to the newly added dates - March 10 at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, March 16 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, and March 29 at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C. - can be purchased at nickcave.com beginning Friday, February 4 at 10am local time.

Additionally, Cave and Ellis will bring CARNAGE to American homes March 2 when they perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

While they have composed and recorded soundtracks together, and Ellis is a long-term member of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, CARNAGE is the first full album of songs Cave and Ellis have released as a duo. The pair's creative chemistry is rooted in their long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists. They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member. The two have also recorded in Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have worked together on numerous film and TV scores.

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis North American Tour Dates 2022

March 1 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 4 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium

March 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

March 13 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts (SOLD OUT)

March 14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

March 16 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 17 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

March 22 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre

March 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

March 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

March 27 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

March 28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

March 29 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

March 31 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

April 2 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

April 3 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis' new album CARNAGE is out now.