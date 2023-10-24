Niall Horan to Release Deluxe Version of 'The Show' Album

After debuting atop the charts in numerous countries with his third studio album, The Show, earlier this year, Niall Horan returns with The Show: The Encore – a deluxe edition featuring nine bonus tracks. Horan collaborates with Lizzy McAlpine on a new version of “You Could Start A Cult,” which will be released as a single on October 27.

He teams up with John Legend to reimagine the album’s title track. The collection also includes new live recordings from the Electric Picnic festival and Spotify Studios plus alternate versions of “Meltdown” and “On A Night Like Tonight” from Horan’s Vevo Extended Play session.

The digital edition of The Show: The Encore will be released by Capitol Records on November 3. Vinyl and CD editions will follow on April 5, 2024. See below for track listing.

Horan, who will wrap up his second season as a coach on “The Voice” in December, will be touring the globe next year, playing more than 80 dates. Due to the high demand for tickets to “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024, additional U.S. dates have been added to the headline run, including a second show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

See below for itinerary. Tickets are available at www.niallhoran.com. He’ll be performing at two 2023 holiday radio shows in the States – 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball – Tampa on November 26 and 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball - Los Angeles on December 1.

A 2-LP vinyl edition of The Show: The Encore, contained in a 72-page hardcover 12” x 12” book, is available for pre-order exclusively at Horan’s online store. The pinwheel-patterned vinyl rests in the cover sleeves of the volume, which is divided into three chapters that span recording, release and festival touring.

The book includes over 100 photos (including some never-before-published shots), album lyrics and corresponding handwritten letter prints penned by Horan. The Show: The Encore is available for pre-order at all retailers in CD format and as a 2-LP gatefold format with translucent ruby and tan vinyl and new cover and gatefold imagery.

The Show debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums tally – Horan’s biggest week ever for vinyl sales and the largest week for Capitol Records in the post-1991 era. The album also topped the charts in Horan’s native Ireland plus the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Holland and Belgium.

He recorded The Show with a close-knit circle of collaborators that included Julian Bunetta (Thomas Rhett, SG Lewis), Amy Allen (Halsey, Sam Smith), Jamie Scott (Jessie Ware, Rag’n’Bone Man) and acclaimed producers John Ryan and Joel Little.

Rolling Stone said, “Niall Horan elevates his game with The Show, his third and finest album yet.” American Songwriter observed, “Horan no doubt followed his instincts on The Show, leading him to a stunner of an album that cements his standing in the pop world.” Bustle noted, “Niall Horan’s story is a master class in manifestation.”

A near-lifelong songwriter who taught himself to play guitar as a kid in Ireland – and who names attending an Eagles concert at age four as a pivotal moment in shaping his sensibilities – Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction. In 2017, he made his full-length solo debut with Flicker, a Platinum-certified and chart-topping album featuring the triple-Platinum single “Slow Hands.” Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally.

NIALL HORAN – “The Show” LIVE ON TOUR 2024

2/20/24 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast

2/21/24 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

2/24/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

2/25/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

2/27/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

2/28/24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

3/1/24 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

3/7/24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

3/8/24 - Paris, FR – Zénith

3/11/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

3/14/24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Spektrum Arena

3/15/24 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet Ice Hall

3/17/24 - Kralovske Vinohrady, CZ - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

3/18/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

3/20/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

3/21/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

3/26/24 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

3/28/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

4/28/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 - Sydney, Australia - Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

5/3/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

5/9/24 - Kallang, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

5/11/24 - Jakarta, ID - Ancol Beach City International Stadium

5/13/24 - Pasay, PH - Moa Arena

5/15/24 - Koto City, JP - Tokyo Garden Theater

5/29/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/1/24 - Alpharetta, GA - America Bank Amphitheatre

6/3/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

6/5/24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6/7/24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/13/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

6/14/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

6/18/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

6/29/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/13/23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/16/24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/19/24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

7/20/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

7/28/23 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

7/30/24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/2/24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/3/24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

8/23/24 - Dublin, IE - Royal Hospital Kilmainham

8/24/24 - Dublin, IE - Royal Hospital Kilmainham

8/27/24 – Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live

8/28/24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

8/30/23 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

8/31/24 - Aberdeen, UK - P&J Live

9/3/24 - London, UK - The O2