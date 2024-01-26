Ngeeyl Unleashes New Mixtape 'Hiatus 2: Ssetelian'

NGeeYL continues to push boundaries and redefine the game with his raw and unfiltered voice.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Ngeeyl Unleashes New Mixtape 'Hiatus 2: Ssetelian'

Armed with high-profile co-signs and a fast-talking flow, South Carolina artist NGeeYL continues to push boundaries and redefine the game with his raw and unfiltered voice.

With his new mixtape HIATUS 2: SSETILIAN, NGeeYL embarks on a sonic journey with guest appearances from Baby Drill and multi-platinum superstar Lil Uzi Vert, who also serves as executive producer of the project. SSETILIAN is a symbol of allegiance and testament to his supporters' awareness of his artistry prior to the acclaim that undoubtedly awaits him.

On his new project NGeeYL shares, “For SSETILIAN, I want to start off by saying that this was made for the fans. I put my blood, sweat, and tears into making this project and I want them to really appreciate the body of work I put together. They deserve this and I want them to feel like I delivered on what is rightfully (and finally) theirs. It's been great working with a bunch of new and familiar producers that I vibed with to craft a new sound for the project. Working with Uzi for SSETILIAN and going on tour with him was an eye opening experience. It helped to better my stage presence while also allowing me to see how big the rap game is. I'm grateful for the achievement.”

ABOUT NGEEYL

Hailing from Spartanburg, SC, NGeeYL (pronounced “en-gee-why-el”), has turned to an old passion, rapping, to build a new identity. Gaining traction in his city from his hard-hitting and honest freestyles, he lives by the mantra to never water down the truth. His often-sedated flow and trap anthems have gained the attention of the likes of Lil Uzi, 21 Savage and Playboi Carti, as well as elite athletes across the nation including Zion Williamson, Deandre Hopkins, JJ Arcega, and more.

In 2019, Ngee released his mixtape Hiatus, which featured fan favorite songs “Lullaby” ft. Young Nudy and “Lick” ft. Vale. The release of the mixtape earned him cosigns from Lil Uzi Vert (who would later become a close collaborator), 21 Savage, Playboi Carti and more.

NGee's most recent project Live Ammo was released in 2020, featuring notable tracks like “Kawasaki” ft. Lil Keed and “Sweep”, produced by fellow South Carolina native and GRAMMY nominated producer Jetsonmade. Last summer, he released his single “Off-White” with Lil Uzi Vert which serves as the first release from his forthcoming project SSETILIAN, executive produced by Uzi. 



