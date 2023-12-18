News Max Greenfield to Host 2024 Art Directors Guild Awards

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) is pleased to announce its 28th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards will be hosted by Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Max Greenfield on Feb. 10, 2024 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Ovation Hollywood.

“I'm excited to host the ADG Awards this year,” says Greenfield. “It's an honor to recognize production designers and their teams—without them, I'd be acting in a chasm of nothingness.”

Greenfield currently stars in the hit CBS sitcom The Neighborhood and can be seen in Chelsea Perretti's directorial debut First Time Female Director, as well as Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming Netflix comedy feature film Unfrosted.

His additional film credits include; The Valet, Promising Young Woman, What Men Want and The Glass Castle, alongside notable television roles in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Modern Men and recurring appearances on Veronica Mars, Ugly Betty and Greek.

Greenfield is best known for portraying the character “Schmidt” in the Fox sitcom The New Girl, a role for which he earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

In addition to his acting career, Greenfield is also a successful children's author, having published three children's books—I Don't Want to Read This Book, This Book is Not a Present and I Don't Want to Read This Book Aloud—through Penguin Random House.

The ADG Awards honor excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television,commercials, music videos and animated feature films.

As previously announced, legendary production designer Lawrence G. Paull will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.

Nominees will be announced on Jan. 9, 2024.

ABOUT THE ART DIRECTORS GUILD:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) represents 3,300 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as: Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; Illustrators and Matte Artists.

ADG 800's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, the annual “Excellence in Production Design Awards” gala, a bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, as well as extensive technology and craft training programs.