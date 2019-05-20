Newest EP Completes The Journey For 5j Barrow Band And Spring Awakening Lovers

"Free will, free spirit, I'm set free" are the lyrics that capture the mood and meaning of the band 5j Barrow's newest EP "The Journey: Vol. 3," released on May 18th, the same day that band founders, singer-songwriters and Broadway actors Eryn Murman (Spring Awakening, Broadway) and Jason Hite (American Psycho) and bandmate bassist Drew Jones were featured at the Songsmith Gathering festival at Brevard Music Center in Brevard, North Carolina. Produced by Mountain Song Productions, the festival brought together talented songwriters, headlined by David Crosby (Crosby, Stills & Nash) and the Skytrails Band.

"It was a perfect venue for unveiling our newest songs," says Murman. "This last installment of The Journey really captures all that we as individuals and the band have experienced over the years. The fears we had to face and overcome. The risks we chose to take. The song Haunts is all about dealing with things from youth-good and bad-that haunted us. Part of writing music is really understanding how all of our experiences have brought us to a point of true freedom. And sharing that sense of freedom with others."

The newest EP features Murman and Hite with bandmates bassist Drew Jones and drummer Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Groundhog Day, Spring Awakening). Murman says the four songs on the EP essentially complete the journey (three volumes in all) with a cathartic release, both emotionally and sonically. They continue to write new music, perform in venues throughout the country, and plan for the next recording opportunities.

You might say that 5j Barrow's own journey really began when Murman and Hite met on a San Jose stage playing lovers in Spring Awakening and over time discovered their shared passion for writing music. They honed their songwriting skills in their Greenwich Village apartment on Barrow Street, forming 5j Barrow in 2011 and winning accolades from audiences and music critics around the country. They have played in well over 100 cities around the country, continue to travel to college campuses, festivals, house parties and Sofar Sounds.

Exactly a year ago, 5j Barrow released The Journey: Vol. 2 with a performance at Rockwood Music Hall. All volumes of The Journey are available on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.





