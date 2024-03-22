New Zealand's Rudy Adrian Releases New Album 'Reflections On A Moonlit Lake'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Here at the lake everything is seen reflected on the water surface, almost everything takes place in the sky. Rudy Adrian's newest album, Reflections On A Moonlit Lake, opens and closes with water sounds, there seem to be electronic secrets being whispered, bejeweled with tiny things that get your attention. There are jungles of lush flowers and a sky that goes on forever, over the crisp chilled transparent water of the lake beneath the moon. Adrian meticulously recreates scenes of natural tranquility: a warm texture becomes the wind through trees, gentle piano becomes rainfall on water, flute trills become distant bird calls. It's a world of sound extruded from the depths of the Southern Hemisphere.

The 11-track album is a spiritual successor to several of Adrian's early releases The Healing Lake, MoonWater and Twilight, realized as a return to these common themes and inspirations, but with new perspectives that musical maturity can often manifest. Stream Reflections On A Moonlit Lake now on your platform of choice.

Rudy Adrian first started making electronic music in the recording studios at Canterbury University while he was studying Forestry Science. Eventually abandoning Forestry Science, he tutored electronic music at the University of Otago while completing a degree in Botany. Rudy has gone on to create albums in his unique style of atmospheric music for private release as well as for international record labels, including Spotted Peccary. Always experimental and original, they are also peaceful and listenable-similar to listening to a film soundtrack without pictures. Some comparisons to the atmospheric works of Brian Eno and the soft arpeggios of Tangerine Dream and Jean-Michel Jarre of the seventies are at times apt, but the music nevertheless remains uniquely that of Rudy Adrian.

In the composer's own words, "The music is designed to be peaceful and restoring, and was created in a way to not draw attention to itself. Hence there are no vocals, no strongly discernible melody or rhythm, and indeed, the sounds themselves are designed and mixed to not stand out. Instead, the audio is to be simply a quiet and calm accompaniment for the listener as they rest, read, meditate or sleep."

Mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios NW, Reflections On A Moonlit Lake is available as a CD with a four-panel folding sleeve, as well as for streaming and downloading, including high-resolution studio master formats. The visually-stunning packaging was designed by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios NE, with imagery by Jourdan Laik, and videos by Joe Abreau.

Spotted Peccary Music will live stream Reflections On A Moonlit Lake throughout its release date on SPMLive, its 24/7/365 streaming channel.

Tracklist:

1. Mirror Island

2. Dawn Across the Southern Ocean (Remix)

3. Papanui Lagoon (Remix)

4. Lunar Shadow

5. Tantalised

6. The Belt of Orion

7. Midnight Angel

8. Within the Darkness

9. Rising Moon

10. Reflections on a Moonlit Lake

11. Summer Night Rain