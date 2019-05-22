New Zealand's Calm Before Releases Exceptional New Single

May. 22, 2019  

The effervescent sound of New Zealand's CALM BEFORE is but one facet of their complete stage presence, a stage presence that is generating immense acceptance by audiences at multiple music venues. In fact CALM BEFORE's new single "Cheap Cologne (Radio Edit) is being received extremely well due to its fluid delivery on stage. The new single is busting through and exciting the souls of audiences as it generates a sense of energy. The New Zealand based group was formed in 2011 and immediately their songwriting abilities were catching the attention of those around them.

In fact CALM BEFORE represented New Zealand Sydney at the International Battle of the Bands and even with their relatively short camaraderie in place they have been awarded not one but two pair of Chuck Taylors. A fantastic distinction. Now just out "Cheap Cologne (Radio Edit)" - the band's brand new single - has all the ear markings of another great ramp up as the single is being released internationally to radio stations around the globe.

Check out the video here:

Access Spotify By Clicking Here & Pre-Save Prior to May 24th



