New Zealand Collective LEISURE Share New Album; First Ever US Tour Selling Out 　​  ​ 

According to the band, the record “navigates the human experience and all the hope, joy, chaos and euphoria it entails.”

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Auckland's soul-electronic collective LEISURE unveils their experiential fourth album, Leisurevision. According to the band, the record “navigates the human experience and all the hope, joy, chaos and euphoria it entails.”

A new season is ushered in with Leisurevision, encapsulated by the color green - symbolic of growth, renewal, and rebirth - a calming and harmonious color, representing balance, peace and tranquility. Musically, the album takes inspiration from various eras — seventies soul, early eighties post-disco, mid-nineties hip-hop drum programming and blends it together with the signature lush guitar sound heard across their discography.

Many different themes are explored, from the tender tones of “Last Dance,” which focuses on a single electric moment on the dancefloor, to the crooning late-night single "Back In Love" (championed by BBC Radio 6 Music) which explores the trials and tribulations of navigating parenthood with a lover.

Other highlights include the understated but powerful message of “Too Much,” a song about being overwhelmed by both the responsibilities and the ever-accelerating pace of modern life, and the floating calm of “Level,” which ponders being content whilst also looking to the future.

Other previously released singles include the emotional “Above Me” released earlier this month,  “All The Good Times Never Die,” the sublime collaboration with Night Tapes, and lead album single “Always,” a blissed-out pop gem released in June. The release of Leisurevision will also be accompanied by a headline fall tour spanning across North America and Canada - with dates already sold out in New York, LA, San Francisco, Toronto, and Vancouver.

In a world preoccupied with instant gratification and overnight success, LEISURE have been taking the scenic route. The five members - and mates - came together in 2015 on a spontaneous trip up New Zealand's rugged west coast. At that stage, they'd independently spent years churning through the music machine's tight jaws. Individually, the five are award-winning songwriters, producers, and creatives. Together, they resolved to carve out a new musical paradigm: cut the crap, enjoy the ride, and above all, keep it LEISURE.

350+ million streams later, including a collaboration with US rapper Goldlink, and sold-out dates throughout NZ, Australia, the UK, Europe, and now the US, they're doing something right.

North American Tour Dates:

Saturday October 28th - El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles – SOLD OUT

Sunday October 29th - El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles

Tuesday October 31st - Independent, San Francisco – SOLD OUT

Thursday November 2nd - Wonder, Portland OR

Friday November 3rd - The Showbox, Seattle WA

Saturday November 4th - Hollywood Theater, Vancouver BC – SOLD OUT

Tuesday November 7th - Gothic, Denver CO

Thursday November 9th - Chop Shop, Chicago, IL

Saturday November 11th - Lee's Palace, Toronto ON – SOLD OUT

Tuesday November 14th - Sinclair, Boston MA

Thursday November 16th - Elsewhere, Brooklyn NY

Friday November 17th - Elsewhere, Brooklyn NY – SOLD OUT

Saturday November 18th - 930 Club, Washington DC



