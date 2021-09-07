New York City Alternative Band CANVAS Releases Epic Rock Anthem 'Jealousy'

Alt-rock trio CANVAS released their anthemic rock odyssey "Jealousy" today. With soaring vocals and driving distorted guitars, CANVAS delivers a sound evoking other modern rock legends like Muse and Mariana's Trench. Living up to their experimental ways, CANVAS melds sounds of Western-roots rock and old-school funk on this masterful single. Lead singer Jerid Nowell's vocals dance through steady guitars, a funky bassline and triumphant trumpets in what many fans may deem a new sound for the alt-rock trio. Nowell, on writing the record: "Jealousy symbolizes the moment in our minds when we lose ourselves to the buried emotions that we tend to deny are there. It references the decisions we make at weak points in our lives that we know are less dignified, yet we make them anyway to regain any semblance of control."

CANVAS is a New York-based alt rock trio consisting of singer-songwriter Jerid Nowell, Billboard-charting producer/keyboardist Daniel Glavin, and drummer Jesse Rothman. CANVAS is committed to experimentalism, sonic diversity and exploration. They thrive in unchartered territory and hold no expectation for what their sound should or should not be. Their divergent roots (influenced by Bluegrass Folk, Punk/Metal and Hip Hop) have sparked a musical journey ranging from triumphant anthems to soulful ballads, and edgy fusions of alternative pop, rock and funk. When describing their creative process, the band states: "Our approach is different for every song. We are focused on bending genres and blending electronic/acoustic production to achieve an ever-evolving hybrid sound. We believe nothing is certain, including creation." CANVAS has built up a loyal fan base in New York City, and their music has been streamed over 250,000 times across platforms. Not only are they fantastic musicians, but they are also entrepreneurs, operating their own record label and recording studio Penthouse Studios. With their new single "Jealousy", CANVAS lives up to their self-proclamation: Genreless, Timeless, and Relentless.

Follow CANVAS On

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Website