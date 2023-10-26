New Years Day Performs On WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc

The performance aired as part of Halloween Havoc, a two-part special that concludes next week. 

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Rock band New Years Day returned to WWE NXT last night for a special performance of their bloodthirsty new single “Vampyre”. The performance aired as part of Halloween Havoc, a two-part special that concludes next week. 

“We are absolutely ecstatic to have the incredible opportunity to perform alongside our beloved WWE family once more,” shares the band. “WWE NXT holds a special place in our hearts as it's where we first began our journey alongside the amazing Rhea Ripley. It is truly an honor to return to this platform as New Year's Day performing our new song ‘VAMPYRE', especially as a tribute to our favorite holiday.”

Adds Neil Lawi, Head of Music, WWE: "NXT is the perfect platform to have New Years Day showcase their hit single 'Vampyre' to a global television audience and we look forward to having them back on next week's episode of Halloween Havoc.”  

New Years Day will return to WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc next Tuesday, October 31st for a performance of their hit single “Hurts Like Hell”. Tune in to USA Network at 8pm ET to watch the finale.

Fans can look forward to seeing New Years Day live in concert this fall as the band hits the road in the US. They'll be joining In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills on the Kiss of Death Tour, kicking off November 3rd in Gary, IN. Additional stops include: Kansas City, Milwaukee, Orlando, Atlanta, New York City, D.C., and more. For a full list of upcoming shows, please see below or visit: nydrock.com.

About New Years Day:

Kerrang! Magazine counts New Years Day among an elite handful of bands inspiring the next generation. Led by “the vibrant force of nature that is frontwoman Ash Costello,” New Years Day unleash anthems of discontent and empowerment, delivered with gothic flair and theatrical bombast.

It's a sound that crashed into the Mainstream Rock Top 40 for the first time in 2019 with a top 15 rock radio charting single "Shut Up" followed up by the cathartic “Hurts Like Hell,” which finished 2022 as one of SiriusXM Octane's Top 25 songs of the year. Each successive victory is a celebration of hard-fought creative freedom, unstoppable determination, and dedicated fans. Throngs of diehards and newcomers alike sing and sweat along with New Years Day, at festivals, in clubs, or on tours with Halestorm, Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills, and In This Moment.

Saints and sinners, victims and victors. In sound and vision, New Years Day walk the line between darkness and light. Victim to Villain (2013), Malevolence (2015), and Unbreakable (2019) deeply resonate with listeners who cherish them as timeless keepsakes, marking different times in their own personal evolution. It's because Costello, who skillfully conjures horror and comic book aesthetics as allegory, is one of them.

In cinematic music videos, transcendent live performances, and daily interaction (virtual or in-person) with like-minded misfits, this band makes pleasure from pain. Even when it hurts like hell.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/3 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

11/4 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

11/5 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Blue Ribbon Pavilion

11/8 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/9 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

11/11 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

11/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/16 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amphitheater

11/18 – Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgroudns

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/24 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/25 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

11/27 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/28 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

11/30 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

12/1 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

12/2 – Wheeling, WV @ WesBanco Arena

Photo: credit Matt Akana



