New Summer Singles From Smooth Jazz Label Innervision Records

As we enter into the final month of Summer, Innervision Records is excited to announce new tracks from several of its talented roster.

The first single to hit the airwaves this month was "Take It To The Rink" (radio add date 9/2) - from chart-topping flutist Kim Scott. The Kim Scott and Kelvin Wooten co-penned "Take It To The Rink" is the follow up to her Billboard #1 single "Emerge" also from Scott's very successful recent album release "Free To Be" and is available NOW for purchase and streaming wherever you get your music. Coming on the tail of Scott's release will be the new single "Fall For You" from another chart-topping artist guitarist Blake Aaron. "Fall For You" is a follow up to Aaron's Billboard #1 single "Groovers and Shakers." The track's radio add date is 9/16 and will be released on Aaron's forthcoming "Colors and Passion" album. Following after Aaron's release is the forthcoming NEW dee Brown single "Smooth Talk," radio add date 9/23, from the guitarist's forthcoming album "Deep Secrets." and last but in no way least is the single "Get Your Django On" by guitarist Craig Sharmat. The Django Reinhardt inspired track from Sharmat's critically acclaimed album "Nouveau" will hit the radio airwaves on 9/30.

Innervision Records - www.innervisionrecords.com - is an innovative record label with a special focus on operating within the ever-changing music industry and revolutionizing the way the artist-label relationship works. Innervision specializes in Groove/Smooth Urban Jazz, Jazz, Chill, Neo-Soul and World Music. Innervision is dedicated to infusing fresh, new styles of music, and raising the level of the music you hear by bringing your airwaves, internet, and satellite radio great independent music created by artists with a passion for music. This passion, coupled with Innervisions rejection of the music industry's corporate model, enables Innervision Records to bring unique and refreshing music to the masses.





