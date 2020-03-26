New Single From Upcoming Sophie Hutchings Album Out Today

Composer and pianist Sophie Hutchings announces the release of her new single 'A Small Kind of Revival', a beautifully nostalgic composition for piano, violin and cello. The track is out today on Mercury KX and is the fourth single from her upcoming album 'Scattered On The Wind', set for release this April.



'A Small Kind of Revival' further explores the spellbinding musical universe carefully curated by Sophie on her new album. The track begins with a heartfelt piano melody which automatically takes the listener into a space of recollection. As the track progresses, interesting elements are incorporated to create a wistful feeling with intense string melodies supporting the soft piano sounds.



The recording itself has an incredibly familiar feeling which takes the listener back in time. As Sophie explains, the inspiration for the track is rooted in personal moments of yearning: "We all daydream over past nostalgic memories, we re-live them in our minds because we can't bring the past back... This is a fanciful take on entering a memory and being able re-live it in the present..."



The set of visuals presented alongside the track also transmit the sentiment of diving into remembrance. With a completely different aesthetic from her past videos, Sophie introduces the audience to a new facet of her artistry by allowing them a sneak peek of her most vulnerable state as a musician in a studio. The fresh and unprocessed frames show Sophie in her element, softly caressing the keys on a piano while devoting herself to trespassing her feelings onto recorded music.



As with her past releases, the original composition by Sophie, 'A Small Kind of Revival' features long-time collaborators Peter Hollo on cello and Jay Kong, on violin who are also shown briefly in the video.



With this, her last single release before her album 'Scattered On The Wind', Sophie gives her listeners one last taste of what promises to be an incredibly insightful and beautifully written project.





