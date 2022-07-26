New Shows Coming to the Flynn This Fall: ZZ Top, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

The Flynn has announced a collection of new shows coming to the Main Stage this fall. Legendary Texas blues-rock trio ZZ Top takes the stage on October 16 at 7:30 pm.

On October 31 at 7:30 pm, the Flynn presents a special screening of the cult-classic musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show. And on November 2 at 7:30 pm, the Grammy-winning Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings authentic New Orleans music to Burlington.

Tickets for ZZ Top, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on Friday, July 29. Find out more and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

ZZ Top has been delivering rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans for well over a half-century. Led by Billy Gibbons, who Rolling Stone has called one of the greatest guitarists of all time, the legendary band comes to the Flynn on October 16. from their landmark 1973 album Tres Hombres to their diamond-certified, synth-rock classic Eliminator-featuring chart-topping early-MTV hits Gimme All Your Lovin', Sharp-Dressed Man, and Legs-and beyond, ZZ Top laid the foundation for decades of party-starting hard rock music. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Their new record, Raw, a soundtrack to the Grammy-nominated documentary about them, That Little Ol' Band From Texas, is their first album in a decade. It showcases the trio doing what they do best: busting out sharp-edged, Southern-fried riffs while having a blast experimenting with their signature sound.

On Halloween night, join the original Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) for a special 47th anniversary screening of the cult-classic comedy-horror musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Now the longest-running theatrical release in film history, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has developed one of the largest and most passionate fanbases out there, lifting this unabashedly bold picture from midnight movie infamy to the Library of Congress' National Film Registry. At the Flynn, the film is presented in its full, unedited splendor, with beloved glam-rock numbers such Dammit Janet, Sweet Transvestite, and The Time Warp blasting off the screen and mimed by a shadow cast of dancers. This screening will be an all-out celebration full of dancing, costumes, kitschy memorabilia, behind-the-scenes stories, and impromptu sing-alongs. Audience participation is highly encouraged.

People from around the globe make pilgrimages to Preservation Hall in New Orleans, one of the world's most important and enduring jazz clubs. On November 2, the incredible house band for this storied institution comes to the Flynn. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band is embarking on a nationwide tour to celebrate the Hall's 60th anniversary. Led by Ben Jaffe, son of the legendary Preservation Hall founders Allan and Sandra Jaffe, the band remains committed to channeling their musical ancestors and celebrating the musical history they've inherited, creating an inviting, sensational experience for audiences. The Grammy-winning band has performed with many popular musicians and groups, including Bonnie Raitt, Dr. John, Steve Earl, The Black Keys, The Blind Boys of Alabama, My Morning Jacket, and Foo Fighters. In 2006, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band was awarded the National Medal of Arts.

