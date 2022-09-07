Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Orleans Songwriter Julie Odell Shares New Single 'Envelope'

Odell's new album will be out September 30th.

Sep. 07, 2022  

New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Julie Odell shares new single "Envelope" taken from her forthcoming debut album Autumn Eve, out September 30th via tastemaker label Frenchkiss Records (Local Natives, Passion Pit, The Drums).

"Envelope" is another example of prime storytelling from Odell, full of compassion and emotional vigor, the song builds to a crescendo and therein soothes the soul.

On the new single Odell offers "I received a letter in the mail checking in to see how I was doing, expressing love and friendship and I was inspired to write this song. It's so nice to have such a simple, sweet, and genuine gesture show up in my mailbox. So I wanted to write a song that makes a huge deal about it."

Listen to the new single here:

UK TOUR DATES

November 15th | Manchester, UK - Low Four TICKETS

November 16th | London, UK - The Lexington TICKETS

November 19th | Besancon, France - La Rodia *with Black Sea Dahu TICKETS

November 20th | Belfort, France - La Poudrière *with Black Sea Dahu TICKETS

November 22nd | Paris, France - Café De La Danse *with Black Sea Dahu TICKETS

November 23rd | Lorient, France - L'Hydrophone *with Black Sea Dahu TICKETS

November 24th | La Rochelle, France - La Sirene *with Black Sea Dahu TICKETS

November 25th | Vienna, Austria - Bluebird Festival TICKETS

