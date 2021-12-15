New Medicine Releases New Single 'Life Like This'

Hard rock band, NEW MEDICINE, released their new single "Life Like This" via Imagen Records!

Formed in 2009, New Medicine delivers modern hard rock from the Minneapolis side of Minnesota's Twin Cities. The quartet, consisting of singer/guitarist Jake Scherer (aka Jake Rose) bassist Matt Brady, guitarist Dan Garland, and drummer Ryan Guanzon, have a style that blends the drive of hard rock with the emotion of post-grunge with a hip hop flair, giving them a rowdy, slick sound that mixes equal parts swagger and sulkiness.

New Medicine made their debut in 2011 with Race You to the Bottom (Photo Finish/Atlantic Records) which earned them a top spot on the Billboard 200. Their sophomore album Breaking The Model (Imagen Records) released in 2014 found a massive audience since it's release on Spotify garnering more than 65 million streams on Spotify alone.

The band took a hiatus in 2015 but released a new single "Die Trying" in 2020 and since have released 3 more singles "f It," "Own It" a collaboration with former tour mates Adelitas Way and "Life Like This." The band is back making music in the studio and plans on a new EP to be released in 2022, along with some select reunion tour dates.

Frontman Scherer (aka Jake Rose) currently resides in Nashville where he writes and produces songs for country and rock artists like, Florida Georgia Line, Jimmie Allen, Colt Ford, Cassadee Pope, Adelitas Way, Broken Love and many more.

Listen to the new single here: