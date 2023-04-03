Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Found Glory Announce 'Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour' With the All-American Rejects

All additional tickets will be on sale Friday, April 7 at 10am local time.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Pop punk legends New Found Glory have announced they will be hitting the road with The All-American Rejects on the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour.

The tour kicks off on August 11th in Tampa, FL, making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Oklahoma City, OK on October 14h with support from Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids on select dates. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4. All additional tickets will be on sale Friday, April 7 at 10am local time.

"We are excited to share with you our dirty little secret," says vocalist Chad Gilbert on the tour. "The powers that be have decided to line up a tour that would bring much joy to the people that love to rock at a level beyond normal level of rock! So pumped to announce the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour. We're teaming up with The All-American Rejects and we couldn't be more pumped. Plus every other band on this tour we love and have loved!"

For a full list of tour dates and more details on how to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour Dates

Fri Aug 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Sat Aug 12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater^
Mon Aug 14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre*
Tue Aug 15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^
Thu Aug 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann^
Fri Aug 18 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
Sat Aug 19 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*
Mon Aug 21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*
Tue Aug 22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill*
Thu Aug 24 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*
Fri Aug 25 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium*
Sun Aug 27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory*
Fri Sep 22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium!
Sat Sep 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair Amphitheater!
Mon Sep 25 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater!
Tue Sep 26 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre!
Wed Sep 27 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater!
Fri Sep 29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre!
Sat Sep 30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre!
Mon Oct 02 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater!
Tue Oct 03 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater!
Fri Oct 06 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park!
Sat Oct 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre!
Sun Oct 08 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater!
Tue Oct 10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP!#
Thu Oct 12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall!
Sat Oct 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre!
* = Supporting The All-American Rejects, with The Starting Line and The Get Up Kids
^ = Supporting The All-American Rejects, with The Get Up Kids
! = Supporting The All-American Rejects, with Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids

Recently, New Found Glory released their new acoustic album, Make The Most Of It, via Revelation Records. The album features seven brand new tracks written in the wake of guitarist Chad Gilbert's rare cancer diagnosis, including previous singles "Dream Born Again" and "Get Me Home" alongside seven live acoustic versions of fan favorites.

Mixed by Mark Trombino (blink-182, Jimmy Eat World), Make The Most Of It is a rumination on what it means to grieve, to live, to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment.

A percentage of proceeds from Make The Most Of It will go to The Pheo Para Alliance, the longest standing internationally recognized leader in advocacy for, and awareness of, pheochromocytoma.

As New Found Glory can attest, life moves quickly. Just three years after forming in Coral Springs, Florida, in 1997, the group were fast-tracked from local upstarts to mainstream stars on the back of ebullient pop melodies and hardcore-tinged breakdowns, setting off a blast of pop-punk dynamite that still lights the torch for modern acts more than two decades later.

They became the voice of an underground movement, spurring iconic gold and platinum records (2000's New Found Glory, 2002's Sticks & Stones, and 2004's Catalyst), countless MTV appearances, an entire subgenre (easycore) and sold-out tours the world over.

New Found Glory has always been about the same thing - honesty, community, and positivity. After 25+ years of being a band, 11 studio albums, one live album, one Christmas album, one acoustic album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and always understands you.

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

Credit: Elena de Soto


