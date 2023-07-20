New American Soul Trio The Shindellas to Release 'Shindo'

They are set to release their anticipated new album, Shindo, on October 20.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

The Shindellas—the emerging Nashville trio blending soul, R&B and pop into what they call New American Soul—are set to release their anticipated new album, Shindo, on October 20 via Weirdo Workshop/Thirty Tigers. Today they unveil a vibrant new single, “Juicy.” Watch/share the official lyric video here and pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Of the new track, The Shindellas share, “‘Juicy’ is the second release from our upcoming album and it’s guaranteed to keep you hydrated all summer long!”

Produced by Louis York—the Grammy Award-winning duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Jazmine Sullivan)—Shindo is a modern take on the beloved girl group genre that taps into R&B and soul, bringingforth their New American Soul sound. 

The album features nine new tracks including their irresistible single, “Last Night Was Good For My Soul,” which was released earlier this spring and is currently top 20 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. Of the song, Music Rowpraises, “This Nashville female trio harkens back to the glory days of the ‘girl group’ era.

Over an addictive funk/disco groove, they harmonize and emote marvelously on this sunny thumper,” while, You Know I Got Soul declares, “‘Last Night Was Good For My Soul’ is that feel good music we’ve been craving. It has an undeniable groove that will have you nodding your head from the first listen,” and Rated R&B proclaims, “In true Shindella fashion, the three vocalists soar over the disco-inspired production with their silky smooth harmonies.” 

Known for their energetic live shows, The Shindellas recently performed a tribute to Evelyn “Champagne” King at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors. The group is set to perform selected dates across North America, including at the Crown Me Royal Film Fest in Memphis, TN on August 6th. See below for the complete itinerary and purchase tickets here. 

The Shindellas—Tamara Chauniece, Stacy Johnson and Kasi Jones—made history as the first R&B band to perform at the CMT Awards in 2021. In addition to widespread critical acclaim, the trio has tributed Missy Elliott at the Café Mocha Radio Show 2022 Salute THEM Awards ‘My HBCU Joy’ Presented by Toyota Motor North America and AARP, performed at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Disney’s Dreamers Academy, ESSENCE Festival of Culture, TEDxNashville Women and the 2021 CMA Country Christmas.

Already receiving widespread critical attention, the Nashville Scene asserts, “The trio is a true vocal powerhouse, and they eschew the idea of a lead singer in favor of trading verses and singing in glorious three-part harmony,” while NPR Musicpraises, “Girl group vocal pop has evolved across many generations, without always getting its due as a legitimate musical tradition…As a sophisticated girl group rising out of the Nashville music-making community, the Shindellas are positioned to defy all these perceptions and more.” 

THE SHINDELLAS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 6—Memphis, TN—Crown Me Royal Film Fest
August 10—New Orleans, LA—Toulouse Theatre
August 11—Baton Rouge, LA—Mid City Ballroom
August 13—Raleigh, NC—The Pour House Music Hall
September 7—Bellingham, WA—The Shakedown
September 10—Seattle, WA—High Dive
September 12—Portland, OR—Mano Oculta
September 14—Sacramento, CA—Harlow’s
September 23—Nashville, TN—AmericanaFest
October 20—5th Anniversary for The Kenny Smoov Morning Show

photo credit: Ezelle Franklin



