New Album 'Postcards From The Edge' From Guy Blakeslee Out Today

Guy Blakeslee is a wandering soul who has spent the better part of his musical life on the road. Today, he shares his gorgeous and dramatic solo album Postcards From The Edge, out via his own Entrance Records & Tapes. Recorded in New Orleans at the house studio of Preservation Hall Jazz Band with producer Enrique Tena Padilla (Oh Sees, Wand), the album is the latest from the guitar-wielding frontman of psych-legends The Entrance Band. Postcards From The Edge also features vocals from Lael Neale, Hale May & Rachel Fannan and drums by Guy's Entrance Band bandmate, Derek W. James.

In addition to his work with The Entrance Band, Guy has released solo albums under the ENTRANCE moniker via Fat Possum, Thrill Jockey & more. He has typically used his own name to release his most experimental and confounding records and Postcards From The Edge is no exception. The album is electrified by the spirit of sonic experimentation, and the fervent desire to chart a map into unknown territory.

Across the record's seven tracks, Blakeslee's questing lyrics teem with stormy emotion, his plaintive voice finding succor in richly-textured melodies that soar over lushly-produced soundscapes, always on the verge of collapse. Watch the videos for the album's early singles "Postcards from the Edge," "Sometimes" and "Faces" below.

Of the album, Blakeslee notes: "The album title was taken from the semi-autobiographical novel by Carrie Fisher; a book I've never read and a movie I've never seen, but a phrase that has fascinated me since I was a kid--Princess Leia was also the first woman I can remember being obsessed with... It came to mean something entirely different for me, something shamanistic; like those explorers, writers, and artists, who are driven to travel into uncharted terrain, internal as well as external, risking their safety and sanity, tasked with a sacred responsibility to come back and report about what they have seen and experienced. Think of 'Postcards from the Edge' then, as a dispatch from the other side, from beyond the beyond; a journey into the unknown, and a well-trodden path back."

Postcards from the Edge is available now via Entrance Records & Tapes.