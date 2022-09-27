Netflix Announces a New Multi-Title Deal With Hannah Gadsby

Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby signed a multi-title deal with Netflix. The deal includes a new, hour-long special from Gadsby, recorded on the Australian leg of their "Body of Work" world tour. Additionally, Gadsby will produce and host a multi-comic special featuring an international cast of comedians.

Says Gadsby of the multi-comic special, "In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a line-up show on Netflix featuring six new, gender-diverse comedians.

In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy's biggest platforms.

Coupled with a mentorship initiative for these up-and-coming comics, the program aims to foster the professional development of a demographic that is still struggling to have their voices heard. Recorded in a single run in the UK in 2023, this will be a chance for the world to hear these voices for the first, but definitely not the last, time."

Gadsby's new set will mark their third Netflix comedy special following the critically acclaimed Nanette (2018) and Douglas (2020). The special will be recorded live at the Sydney Opera House and made with the assistance of The Sydney Opera House Trust.

Gadsby will film their solo special at the Sydney Opera House this week. The special will premiere in 2023. Gadsby filmed the 2018 comedy sensation Nanette, at the Opera House, which went on to win a Peabody award and a Primetime Emmy award for the special.

The follow-up, Douglas, was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards and won an AACTA Award.

Photo: Ben King