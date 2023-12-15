Nemzzz Rounds Out A Massive Year With The Intimate 'Therapy'

‘Therapy' follows Nemzzz's recent surprise freestyle ‘8AM IN MANNY'.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

One of the hottest rap propositions in the UK Nemzzz today returns to round out his 2023 with new single ‘Therapy'. His most intimate release to date, ‘Therapy' sees the young Mancunian give us a window into his world, reflecting on how he manages his mental health struggles as his star ascends. The reflective new drop was produced by Zel and intertwines a stripped-back drill beat with hypnotic keys. 

‘Therapy' follows Nemzzz's recent surprise freestyle ‘8AM IN MANNY'. With his trademark laid-back flow rolling over a beat sampling Drake's ‘8am in Charlotte', the freestyle truly put Nemzzz on the map, landing with props from none other than Drake himself and Lil Yachty alongside a who's who of UK talent - Headie One, Russ Millions, Aitch, Sainte, Antslive, and more. Nemzzz brought his playful wordplay and UK flavour to an icy flip of Justin Timberlake's ‘Rock Your Body' on recent drop ‘MONEY & VIBES' - WATCH HERE, the single topped the A list at 1Xtra and is Nemzzz's fastest growing single to date racking up over +1M streams a week.

Manchester's Nemzzz is one of the most exciting breakout rap talents of recent years. Releasing his debut EP Nemzzz Type Beat earlier this year, the reactive young rapper pulled the project together in just 17 days in a flex of his innate talents and an ear for leftfield beats that has drawn heat from the likes of Drake, The Face, NME, BBC 1Xtra, The Guardian, Evening Standard, DAZED, Complex, HYPEBEAST and more. This summer saw Nemzzz make his first Glastonbury performance and take to stages across the EU and UK on his first sold-out headline tour. 

With over 180M combined streams in 2023, tips including BBC Radio 1xtra's Hot For 2023, Amazon Music x Hunger Magazine Ones To Watch, No Signal Class of '23, Best Newcomer Nominee MOBO Awards 2022, early plaudits from Pitchfork and Complex and flying on streaming with over 12M YouTube views and singles ‘Elevate' and ‘2MS' accruing over 90M streams thanks to their punchy one-liners and seamless flow, at just 19-years-old this Manchester native is making serious waves.

Photo Credit: Kit McCutcheon



