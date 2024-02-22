Nemzzz Drops New Track 'PTSD'; Will Release Mixtape 'DND' in March

The new titan of UK Rap, Nemzzz, drops "PTSD," the next taste of his forthcoming debut mixtape DO NOT DISTURB arriving on March 15, 2024.

The raw new single splices a haunting vocal flip with a laid-back production from frequent collaborator Zel (ArrDee, Sheff G) as Nemzzz turns teacher once more - speaking on how he uses his music as catharsis to process his feelings. The single arrives today with a visual shot by DonProd (Odumodublvck, Digga).

Laid over 11 tracks, DO NOT DISTURB is set to be Nemzzz's most expansive drop to date, exploring how the young artist is shaped by his upbringing and fame. "PTSD" will be joined on the tape by the recent drop "L'S."

The shimmering, jazz-inflected single arrived last month to acclaim from The Observer, The Fader, CRACK, NME spins across BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, and more. Last year's massive single "MONEY & VIBES" will also appear on the tape, the track topped the A list at 1Xtra and racked up over 1M+ streams in a week. DO NOT DISTURB will be available in physical format on CD & cassette in a first for the British star - pre-order here.

The DO NOT DISTURB tape follows a massive 2023 for the young star with a consistent slate of releases including his debut EP Nemzzz Type Beat (which was pulled together in just 17 days in a flex of his innate talents) alongside a string of singles including "Therapy" (Spotify Rap UK Cover) and "8AM IN MANNY" which landed to props from some of the biggest rappers in the world - Drake and Lil Yachty. Last year saw Nemzzz deliver his first sold-out headline tour alongside performances at festivals including Glastonbury, Ibiza Rocks, and more.

Nemzzz will be heading out on his second headline tour this Spring with dates across the UK and Ireland. He will be kicking off in Dublin on April 30th, and culminating in a homecoming show on May 7th in Manchester. With two dates already sold out - the tour is set to be another huge smash for the young star. TICKETS/MORE INFO.

LIVE DATES

30th April Dublin, Green Room Academy *SOLD OUT

3rd May Glasgow, Warehouse SWG3 *SOLD OUT

5th May London, Omeara *SOLD OUT

7th May Manchester, Club Academy

About Nemzzz:

Nemzzz is one of the most exciting breakout rap talents of recent years. An old head on young shoulders, Nemzzz is relatable in a different way than a lot of his rap peers; driven less by punchlines about Birkin bags and more by the challenge of helping his young fans navigate their way through growing pains.

The rapper is shaped by his tough upbringing in Gorton, using his music to reflect on his experiences in Manchester and his mental health struggles. Since bursting onto the scene at the tender age of 14, he has relentlessly chipped away at his craft – building steady buzz amongst the industry, media and fans alike.

With over 180M combined streams in 2023, 9 Million TikTok views, tips including BBC Radio 1xtra's Hot For 2023, Amazon Music x Hunger Magazine Ones To Watch, No Signal Class of '23, Best Newcomer Nominee MOBO Awards 2022, plaudits from Pitchfork, The Face, DAZED, The Guardian, HYPEBEAST, CLASH, Complex UK and NME - Nemzzz is making serious moves.