Nell Mescal Shares New Single 'Homesick'

One of Irelands' most exciting rising talents, Nell Mescal kicks off her year with new single 'Homesick', released today via LAB Records. The single coincides with her second headline show in London tonight at The Grace, following the sold-out-in-a-day debut headliner she played in late summer 2022.

'Homesick', once again produced by Steph Marziano, shifts the tempo from her critically acclaimed debut 'Graduating', showcasing another thrilling element to this young talent's musical dexterity. Watch the video for 'Homesick' below.

"I wrote Homesick on a trip to LA. It's about when I first moved to London from Ireland and really missed home, but also being determined to stick it out so it doesn't look like I failed at moving away" explains Nell. "The lyrics give a bit of insight to how hard it is to move away at a young age and the loneliness that comes with it, while the music is upbeat and hopeful to show that you can do hard things and that you can make a home wherever you go if you give it time".

'Graduating's release last summer catapulted Nell into a whirlwind six months. With only the one official release behind her, she assembled a tight-knit live band for her first Irish headline tour, a sell-out London debut, All Points East Festival, a winter tour supporting Phoebe Green and she was chosen as one of the First Fifty for The Great Escape Festival.

The likes of i-D, The Line Of Best Fit & The Independent have all shone a light on the 19 year old who has also been tipped as one to watch this year by NME, Rolling Stone, Dork Magazine, Gigwise & more.

More new music will be released in due course and an ever-growing live schedule continues to build with her first batch of dates listed below.

Watch the new music video here:

LIVE DATES

18th Jan - Intro23, Headline Show @ The Grace, London

6th May - The Road to The Great Escape, Glasgow

11th - 13th May - The Great Escape Festival, Brighton

27th May - Dot to Dot Festival, Bristol

28th May - Dot to Dot Festival, Nottingham