Neko Case Sets Fall Tour in Support of 'Neon Grey Midnight Green' Album

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Grammy-nominated songwriter Neko Case will embark on a fall tour in support of her ninth LP, Neon Grey Midnight Green. The tour begins on the East coast and makes its way through the Midwest, including a stop at the Ryman Auditorium, featuring a special lineup.

The tour wraps up with two shows in Case’s hometown of Tacoma, Washington with Pacific Northwest artists Girl Trouble and Team Dresch. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 am local time here. All upcoming dates are listed below.

Her memoir, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You, was released in January last year and reached #5 on The New York Times nonfiction best-sellers list. Case is also the composer and lyricist for the forthcoming stage adaptation of Thelma & Louise: A New Musical, having been personally selected by original screenwriter Callie Khouri to create the score and songs. The production will make its world premiere this fall at The Young Vic in London, running from September 3 through October 24. Tickets are available HERE.

TOUR DATES

Oct 15 – Lexington, MA @ Cary Hall ^

Oct 16 – Rockport, MA @ Shalin Liu Performance Center ^

Oct 18 – Nashua, NH @ Nashua Center for the Arts ^

Oct 19 – Moncton, NB @ Capitol Theatre ^

Oct 20 – Fredericton, NB @ Fredericton Playhouse ^

Oct 22 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

Oct 23 – Cranston, RI @ The Park Theatre ^

Oct 24 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall ^

Oct 25 – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre ^

Oct 27 – Bowling Green, OH @ Cla-Zel Theater ^

Oct 30 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman ^ Neko Case & Friends feat. Jimmie Dale Gilmore and more to be announced

Oct 31 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre ^

Nov 1 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert ^

Nov 2 – Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center’s Baum Walker Hall ^

Nov 4 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

Nov 6 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal ^

Nov 7 – Nelsonville, OH @ EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall ^

Nov 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic ^

Nov 11 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom w/ Girl Trouble

Nov 12 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom w/ Team Dresch



^ - with Destroyer (solo)

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

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