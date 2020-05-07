Neil Young to Share 'Fireside Sessions' Part Four Today

Today, Neil Young and Daryl Hannah launch their fourth and longest, highly anticipated Fireside Sessions. The session is set for 9:00AM PT today. Click here to view. Click here to view. Click here for further details. Neil's innovative, comprehensive website neilyoungarchives.com is free for all to explore and enjoy during these unusual and challenging times. The previous three, warm and intimate Fireside Sessions have been featured some surprising set lists.

The Rolling Stone article - Quarentee Comfort: "The Best Livestreamed Performances So Far" - said of a previous session "the intimate show featured...wonderfully obscure tunes from his vast catalog. It set the bar very high..."

His three previous sessions have been very warm and intimate performances from home featuring unexpected and always surprising set lists.

"Neil Young is helping us get through this trying time with a little music and the magic of the internet." - Stereogum

"Nothing can stop Neil Young from playing music; not even coronavirus. Young is back at it again today, this time with a Fireside Session featuring some unexpected deep cuts (!) and gorgeous footage of the snow." - Consequence Of Sound

As previously announced Young has recently released a new mix of "Shut It Down" titled "Shut It Down 2020" from his current album with Crazy Horse, COLORADO.

For all information on Neil Young, Fireside Sessions, NYA Times-Contrarian, Hearse Theatre and so much more, go to: https://neilyoungarchives.com/





Related Articles View More Music Stories