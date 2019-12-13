Neil Vance Joins Collective Artist Management

Collective Artist Management (CAM) welcomes industry professional Neil Vance as a Manager with the company effective immediately. Vance brings with him rising country star, BMLG/Valory Music Co. recording artist Tyler Rich, to the CAM family.



"Neil's well-regarded reputation and experience is a welcome addition to our close-knit team. Beyond bringing Neil on board, we're excited to add Tyler Rich to our roster and look forward to working together," says Brinson Strickland, President, Collective Artist Management. "Neil joining our team is a natural fit. He shares the same work ethic, passion, and creative vision that we all share for our artists. I'm looking forward to all of the great things that we will accomplish together," adds Craig Dunn, Vice President, Collective Artist Management.



Vance's expansive background in the music industry spans over two decades, including work with artists in a management capacity as well as creatively as a musician. Vance previously held the position of Vice President of Artist Management at L3 Entertainment.



"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Collective Artist Management after admiring their work ethic, strategic vision, and successes for quite some time," says Vance. "Their roster includes some of the most respected artists across multiple genres and I'm happy to add Tyler Rich to that list. I can't wait to begin working together as a team to build upon the success that Tyler is having and to also continue helping grow the Collective Artist Management brand."



The Nashville native is a graduate from Middle Tennessee State University with a BS degree in the Recording Industry (Production and Technology). He spent seven years as a full-time musician in a band while handling all details associated with booking and touring. During that time, his travels afforded him the opportunity to perform shows across the country and overseas, including two USO tours. In 2006, he made the transition to the business side and began working for the William Morris Agency, alongside clients: The Oak Ridge Boys, Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Radney Foster, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, The Charlie Daniels Band, Clint Black, Rodney Carrington, Night Ranger, and Easton Corbin. After seven years with WME (formerly William Morris Agency), Neil joined L3 Entertainment as the day to day manager for Dustin Lynch. He was promoted to Vice President of Artist Management and worked with their entire roster of clients including Dustin Lynch, Justin Moore, Tyler Rich, Heath Sanders, Leah Turner, and Scott Stevens.



Vance served a two-year term on the Academy of Country Music Board of Directors and continues to be involved with the Academy and its committees. He is also a member of the Country Music Association and a SOLID alumni. When he's not working, he enjoys boating, deep sea fishing, sports, and spending time with his wife and two sons.



Photo credit: Jon Mir





