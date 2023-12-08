Neil Leyton Releases New Single 'Singerman'

Neil Leyton has just announced the release of his newest single "Singerman" out December 8th on Shame Destroyer Records. The new single follows Leyton's tradition of crafting sing-along pop anthems with garage-rock-grit. Following the release of the "Michael Maker" and "Praia Verde Eldorado" singles recorded at Canoa Studios in Portugal, Portuguese-Canadian rock n roll singer-songwriter Neil Leyton brings us "Singerman": an ode to his good friend from NYC Robert Singerman. Leyton's roots in the North American and Scandinavian underground rock scenes informs the stripped down recording style on the recording. With roomy drums, redlined guitars and hot vocals, the single calls to mind Leyton's influences: Hanoi Rocks, Dogs d'Amour, The Chamber Strings, and of course The Makers. "Singerman" is a fast-paced rock n roll stomp featuring Leyton on vocals and bass, assisted on guitar by Pete Marquis (from Porto, Portugal, lead singer and guitarist from Sirius Voltage, also ex-Silky, a band that Leyton produced in Toronto back in the early 00's), on drums by Lusitanian Ghosts' João "Johnny" Sousa, and on the Hammond organ and piano by none other than Nelson Canoa himself, engineer, mixer and producer at Canoa Studios in Portugal.

Regarding the inspiration for the new single, Leyton explained, "Over the last 30 years I think I've written an over-abundance of songs about myself, or based on my emotions, relationships and other self-centered topics. But I always had fun writing about other people, like chronicling the biography of Baader-Meinhof's Ingrid Schubert or the more recent fictional phone call from Michael Maker. This time I wanted to send a shout out to a great friend and life-long rock n roller, Robert Singerman, who I met at MIDEM and helped us out at CMW back in 2012. He used to be the manager for The Fleshtones from NYC and is just an amazing person - he deserves a song!" Leyton is a prolific songwriter as well as wearing many hats within the music industry "These days I try and find time to juggle running my label and publishing company, European projects, plus having proper family time as well as still singing and writing songs with Lusitanian Ghosts, the recently re-formed The Conscience Pilate, and once in a while releasing a solo single as well. Life is too short not to!" The single is available on one of Leyton's new labels, Shame Destroyer, home of Passion d'Flower, Devin Stoneham, Vaslav and Dutnoff. The motto for the label is "release everything".

Born in Lisbon and raised in Toronto Leyton was a founding member and songwriter in Canadian art-glam indie project The Conscience Pilate. He founded the Fading Ways record label and released three critically acclaimed solo albums, Down Secret Avenue with the Last Lovers, From the Brighter Side of Her Midnight Sun and The Betrayal of the Self. He has played guitar as well as bass for other musical projects live and in the studio, including Canadian rockers Crash Kelly (fellow Canadian musician Sean Kelly's band) and Barry Walsh's Canadian power pop outfit Galore. He participated in a side-project with Ky Anto, titled Pretty Volume, and recorded an EP with fellow Canadian guitarist Rich Jones and The Wildhearts' frontman Ginger in the UK. The Hellacopters's Nicke Andersson and Backyard Babies's guitarist Dregen were guests on Leyton's The Betrayal of the Self album and Leyton in turn participated in a side project with Andersson called The Point. Leyton also co-wrote and sang on Andersson's debut solo album Imperial State Electric as well as performing live with them in Spain and Sweden. Leyton is now fronting a new artist collective, Lusitanian Ghosts, together with Micke Ghost from Sweden. This new single is the continuation of a new era of Neil Leyton solo releases that will be coming out in 2024. Fans of gritty and glammy Scandinavian rock will be thrilled by the new music Leyton is creating and releasing in the coming months.

Photo Credit: Katja Ruge