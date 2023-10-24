Neil Hamburger Shares New Single 'Security Guard' Featuring Alan Bishop

Influenced by everything from Thom Bell to Tommy, to the troll-ish misery of Trip Advisor reviews, Gregg Turkington's extensive body of work continues its satirical examination of America in Neil Hamburger Presents Seasonal Depression Suite, adding yet another facet to his multifaceted portfolio.

An international assemblage of stars bright and bold give Seasonal Depression Suite its epic, musical sweep. With all hands on board, Turkington and Erik Paparozzi created their own kind of masterpiece, like Sinatra’s late-period concept album Watertown fused with the misfit comedy of Neil Hamburger — a work that looks at a cast of characters both ordinary and bizarre, as they make their way from one grievance to another, traveling from place to place, hoping to live, while waiting to die.

One of the most vivid stories to be told on SDS is "Security Guard", which features Alan Bishop of Sun City Girls. A character study diving deeply into the paranoia and delusion of a traveling musician’s drug-induced panic attack are driven by with a crunchy, piano-led classic rock riff while a sax-and-synth-laced disco breakdown lends added depth to the character's desperation. The absurdist video companion, directed by Mike Hickey, is the flawless addition to the Seasonal Depression Suite universe!

There won’t be another album like Seasonal Depression Suite anytime soon — if ever. But don’t focus on the existential truths — instead, take a holiday trip to the heart of American joy and sorrow, with Gregg Turkington, Erik Paparozzi and a cast of thousands (metaphorically speaking) —as they sing the Seasonal Depression Suite. Out November 17th!

TOUR DATES:

11/10/23 at The Sugar Club in Dublin, Ireland*

11/13/23 at Treehouse Brewing Company in South Deerfield, MA*

11/14/23 at Phantom Power in Millerville, PA*

11/15/23 at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY*

11/16/23 at National Sokols in Bethlehem, PA*

1/9/24 at Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT*

1/11/24 at The Casbah in San Diego , CA

*w/ Major Entertainer