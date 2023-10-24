Neil Hamburger Shares New Single 'Security Guard' Featuring Alan Bishop

One of the most vivid stories to be told on SDS is "Security Guard", which features Alan Bishop of Sun City Girls.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Neil Hamburger Shares New Single 'Security Guard' Featuring Alan Bishop

Influenced by everything from Thom Bell to Tommy, to the troll-ish misery of Trip Advisor reviews, Gregg Turkington's extensive body of work continues its satirical examination of America in Neil Hamburger Presents Seasonal Depression Suite, adding yet another facet to his multifaceted portfolio.

An international assemblage of stars bright and bold give Seasonal Depression Suite its epic, musical sweep. With all hands on board, Turkington and Erik Paparozzi created their own kind of masterpiece, like Sinatra’s late-period concept album Watertown fused with the misfit comedy of Neil Hamburger — a work that looks at a cast of characters both ordinary and bizarre, as they make their way from one grievance to another, traveling from place to place, hoping to live, while waiting to die.

One of the most vivid stories to be told on SDS is "Security Guard", which features Alan Bishop of Sun City Girls. A character study diving deeply into the paranoia and delusion of a traveling musician’s drug-induced panic attack are driven by with a crunchy, piano-led classic rock riff while a sax-and-synth-laced disco breakdown lends added depth to the character's desperation. The absurdist video companion, directed by Mike Hickey, is the flawless addition to the Seasonal Depression Suite universe!

There won’t be another album like Seasonal Depression Suite anytime soon — if ever. But don’t focus on the existential truths — instead, take a holiday trip to the heart of American joy and sorrow, with Gregg Turkington, Erik Paparozzi and a cast of thousands (metaphorically speaking) —as they sing the Seasonal Depression Suite. Out November 17th!

TOUR DATES:

11/10/23 at The Sugar Club in Dublin, Ireland* 
11/13/23 at Treehouse Brewing Company in South Deerfield, MA*      
11/14/23 at Phantom Power in Millerville, PA*      
11/15/23 at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY*     
11/16/23 at National Sokols in Bethlehem, PA*      
1/9/24 at Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT*  
1/11/24 at The Casbah in San Diego , CA  
*w/ Major Entertainer



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete 1989 (Taylors Version) Tracklist Photo
Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Tracklist

Taylor Swfit has unveiled the re-recorded version of her Grammy-winning album '1989.' The album includes all 16 songs from the original deluxe album and five new songs 'From the Vault.' There are no collaborations on 'Taylor's Version' of '1989,' sticking with the original album's outline. Swift worked on the new vault tracks with Jack Antonoff.

2
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S. Photo
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S.

New Breed currently manages many top artists from Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Korea and U.S. The partnership will showcase New Breed's amazing roster of international artists and expand their global footprint by including musicians from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and other countries across Asia and Africa.

3
Phoebe Go Releases New Single Something You Were Trying Photo
Phoebe Go Releases New Single 'Something You Were Trying'

Phoebe Go releases a new single and announces 2024 tour dates in her latest update. Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “Something You Were Trying” is the first single from the Melbourne alt/indie artist's debut album.

4
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album Kaien Photo
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'

Featuring production from the likes of Dan Farber (Lizzo, Tkay Maidza, Dragonette), Os Young (Xenia Manasseh, Ray Vaughn), and Sonic Major (Chxrry22, Dreamville, Don Toliver), Kaien’s signature songwriting shines through on each of the record’s 12 tracks, intertwined with “Tell No One” and previous releases “Black Ice'' and “I Lay.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING