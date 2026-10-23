Nechie Signs to Gunna's SB THE LABEL, Drops 'Keep On Pushing'
The Southside Atlanta artist is among the first signed to the hip-hop label, continuing a creative partnership spanning multiple projects with Gunna.
Atlanta-based rapper Nechie has shared 'Keep On Pushing,' his first single released via multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-nominated hip-hop superstar Gunna's new SB THE LABEL in partnership with Atlantic Music Group, alongside an official music video.
Known for his powerful voice, melodic flow, and lyrical fusion of caustic grit and untouchable confidence, Nechie was among the first artists signed to SB THE LABEL, embodying the new brand as a forward-thinking hub for hip-hop's next vanguard. Raised up in Southside Atlanta, Nechie has risen through the ranks with a series of increasingly more notable releases, spanning his own 2019 mixtape, SSN: Southside Nechi and a long string of collaborations with his close childhood friend Gunna, who executive produced his breakthrough 2021 mixtape, Shady Baby. Their alliance continued with fan favorite features on Gunna's RIAA Platinum-certified 2022 third album, DS4Ever, and 2025's The Last Wun. Now, with 'Keep On Pushing,' Nechie steps up as a major force on his own and a beacon for the future success of SB THE LABEL.
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