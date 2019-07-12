National Indigenous Music Award Unveils 2019 Nominations

The National Indigenous Music Awards have unveiled their nominations for the 2019 awards night, shining a bright light on a new generation of Indigenous talent with twenty artists nominated across six categories.



Legendary ARIA and APRA Award-winning, NIMA Hall of Fame inductee Archie Roachwill also be returning to the NIMAs stage for the first time in four years joining an already massive line up including Jessica Mauboy and Dan Sultan for this year's event held on Saturday, August 10 at Darwin's iconic Amphitheater.



Tickets are on sale now, available through Darwin Festival at https://bit.ly/2FaBxDK.



Leading this year's finalist list is Mojo Juju, the Wiradjuri woman appearing in four of the

five categories following the massive success of her third studio album 'Native Tongue' which has also earned an ARIA Award for Australian Music Video Of The Year.

Following Mojo Juju with three nominations is Gumbaynggirr rapper Tasman Keith.



Also featured in the finalist list are Baker Boy, Archie Roach, Briggs, Electric Fields,

Jessica Mauboy, Thelma Plum, Emily Wurramara, Dan Sultan, Kaiit, Kobie Dee,

Mambali Band and Tia Gostelow, showing the breadth of talent across Australia.



Archie takes to the stage on August 10 with the previously announced lineup of Jessica

Mauboy, Dan Sultan, Electric Fields, Tasman Keith, Indigenous choir collective Spinifex Gum, Yorta Yorta soprano Deborah Cheetham, Larrakia nation's Kenbi Dancers and Indigenous violinist Eric Avery, creating what must be one of the greatest gatherings of Indigenous talent ever assembled.



The 2018 National Indigenous Music Awards saw the event leap forward in strides with

big growth in both audience and nominations, as well as stellar performances by Young

Australian of the Year, Baker Boy, ARIA chart-toppers Busby Marou and Hall of Fame

inductee Roger Knox.



"In the past year, Indigenous music has continued its meteoric rise to the top of music in Australia, pushing boundaries and finding its place at the forefront of art in our country," said NIMA Reference Group Chair, Warren H. Williams. "The NIMAs follows that rise ready to recognize and amplify the voices of our musicians on their journey upwards."



It has been a big year for Indigenous musicians including Mojo Juju and Dan Sultan

nominated for three and two ARIAs apiece, Electric Fields becoming runners up to be

Australia's Eurovision entrant, Baker Boy cracking commercial radio with 'Cool as Hell'

and Gurrumul winning the Australian Music Prize and four ARIAs for 'Djarimirri (Child

of the Rainbow)'.

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATIONS



Artist of the Year

Archie Roach

Baker Boy

Briggs

Electric Fields

Jessica Mauboy

Mojo Juju

Album of the Year

Archie Roach - The Concert Collection 2012 - 2018

Dan Sultan - Aviary Tales

Mojo Juju - Native Tongue

Tia Gostelow - Thick Skin

Thelma Plum - Better In Blak

Song of the Year

Baker Boy - Black Magic

Electric Fields - 2000 and Whatever

Mojo Juju - Native Tongue

Tasman Keith (ft Stevie Jean) - Prey

Yirrmal - For Everyone

New Talent of the Year

Dallas Woods

Kaiit

Kobie Dee

Mambali Band

Tasman Keith

Film Clip of the Year

Briggs - Life Is Incredible

Mojo Juju - Native Tongue

Tasman Keith (ft Stevie Jean) - Prey

Thelma Plum - Better In Blak

Yirrmal - For Everyone



Community Clip of the Year

Deni Mob - State Of The Heart

Peppi School - Play Good Way

Numbulwar School Band - What's The Reason?

Tiwi College - Picka Family





