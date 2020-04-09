Nathaniel Rateliff Debuts Video for 'All Or Nothing'

Today, acclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff debuts the music video for his song "All Or Nothing." Rateliff teamed up with Denver-based creative Doug Spencer to direct the video. Watch the video below!

Of the video, Spencer notes, "When I first heard 'All Or Nothing,' I was seeing images of THE CIRCUS going from town to town with Nathaniel as the ringleader. From there we built a dream-like world populated by performers, moving landscapes and a little magic using my smoke techniques, projections and animations. A world within a song and a nice escape for the moment."

Rateliff furthers, "I've always loved Doug's art and how he plays with shadow and light. I had gotten one of his pieces and was looking at it at home and called him to ask if he would want to try using his art to make a video. I love what he came up with and I loved being a part of the process."

Rateliff and Spencer are longtime friends and members of the close-knit Denver arts community. On Rateliff's currently suspended And It's Still Alright tour Spencer's art was highlighted on a projection throughout the concert. On March 12, while set to play New York's Town Hall for a two-night run, the tour came to a halt. The band recorded a three-song performance live to an empty audience that afternoon to give fans a glimpse into Rateliff's set. The video showcases Spencer's artwork as well as Denver-based photographer Rett Rogers' work.

"All Or Nothing" appears on Rateliff's new solo album, And It's Still Alright, out now via Stax Records. The new album peaked at #3 on iTunes' "Top Albums" chart, debuted at #1 on Billboard's "Americana/Folk" chart, landed at #2 on their "Current Rock" chart and the lead single and title track rose to #1 on their "Adult Alternative" chart, marking Rateliff's first solo #1. Most recently, while social distancing at home, Rateliff performed a few songs from the new album for Rolling Stone's "In My Room" sessions.

In response to the global health crisis, the remaining dates of Rateliff's sold-out And It's Still Alright Tour have been moved to the late summer and early winter. The postponed dates include multiple shows at New York's Town Hall and Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel, with additional stops at D.C.'s The Anthem and San Francisco's Palace Of Fine Arts. These shows will feature various aspects of Rateliff's stellar musicianship, ranging from stripped-back moments with just his voice and acoustic guitar, to a full-band accompaniment and four-piece string section. Additionally, Rateliff and his band The Night Sweats will tour this summer with Bob Dylan-marking The Night Sweats' only shows of the year.

photo credit: Rett Rogers





