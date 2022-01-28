Nathan Leigh Releases 'All Myths Are Remixes'

Nathan Leigh & The Crisis Actors are excited to share their new remix album All Myths Are Remixes, out now.

They would release videos called demos which were basically competitions to out-code other groups (the generally acknowledged pinnacle of the movement was Future Crew's 2nd Reality Demo, some bits of it are a little hokey now, but keep in mind this was all coded to be played live at a public event on a computer about as powerful as the circuit in my microwave and had to fit on a single floppy disk).

He continues: "Demos all share certain stylistic hallmarks (animated polygons, 2d to 3d transformations, morphing images, juxtapositions of photorealism and abstraction) that I've tried to pay homage to and put my own spin on. Half of the synths were actually programmed in the same DOS software used by demoscene artists. The visuals are a mix of traditional drawn animation, rotoscoping, pixel art, demoscene style code generated art, and modern 3d modeling."

Nathan Leigh is a composer, writer, animator, and activist. He has composed music and designed sound for over 300 plays at theatres across the country including American Repertory Theatre, Huntington Theatre Company, New York Theatre Workshop, Cherry Lane Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Group, The Debate Society (Gothamist: Best Sound Design 2007 for The Eaten Heart), Stoneham Theatre (IRNE Best Sound Design 2009 for Strangers On A Train), Central Square Theatre (IRNE Best Sound Design 2010 for The Hound of the Baskervilles), and many more.

With Kyle Jarrow, Nathan co-created the musicals Big Money (WTF Boris Segall Fellowship 2008) and The Consequences (World Premiere 2012 at WHAT). With the Liars and Believers ensemble, Nathan Leigh composed scores for adaptations of Song of Songs, Icarus, and A Story Beyond. With Megan Sass, he is the composer and lyricist for The Mad Scientist's Guide (NYC Fringe 2015). Nathan is the composer and playwright of Let's Start a Zine, Orpheus, the Liar, and Our Lady of the Holy Powerstrip, as well as the serialized musicals Sealand! and William Henry Harrison: Time Detective.

Nathan is a founding member of the long-running arts activist collective The People's Puppets of Occupy Wall Street, whose work has been instrumental in crafting visuals for large scale mass demonstrations since 2011. Their signature puppet, Lady Liberty, was recently displayed at the Musée de la Civilization in Quebec City. PPOWS have appeared multiple times as part of La Mama's legendary puppet slam. Since 2010, Nathan has worked as the staff music columnist, interviewer, and mixtape producer for Afropunk. His latest full length album with band The Crisis Actors Myths, Conspiracy Theories, and Other Stuff I Made Up To Sound Interesting was released in April 2020.

