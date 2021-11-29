Nathan James Announces New Rock Single 'Akasha'

Nathan James releases a sexy & fierce numetal rock song "Akasha" on December 9th inspired by the movie Queen of the Damned. Justin Bieber's drummer "Stixx Taylor" plays the drums on the single.

A girl Nathan was dating at the time visited him from Florida and told him about the movie and how she couldn't believe he hadn't seen it yet. The ironic twist is that Nathan was already in the middle of writing a "vampire queen" themed song that he had played for her and this is what lead her to mention Queen of the Damned. Later that day, the two watched the movie and Nathan fell in love with the story. He then got the inspiration he needed to finish the song and name it "Akasha," after the queen vampire in the movie. Both the song and the music video represent elements from the movie.

"Akasha" will be receiving strong support from Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music once it is released on December 9th. Pre-save the single here.

Nathan James is an independent artist who is a "Photographer Rockstar." Nathan stands for the popular outcast with a goal to turn all life experiences good or bad into "MORE ART" through music and photography.

Hailing from the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado, Nathan James has always been pushing out his creative energy for the world to see. Building a foundation as one of the most desired entertainment photographer behind some of the industry's most iconic shots (Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Post Malone & many more.

Since his burst onto the music scene in early 2020, Nathan James has already developed into a full-blown rockstar, manifesting his creative influences into a unique musical identity. It would be an understatement to say that Nathan hit the ground running. Despite the compromising circumstances of COVID-19, Nathan James has released 10 singles and amassed millions of streams across all platforms.

Nathan James has no intention of stopping his production of "MORE ART". Whether it's photography, music, or any other form of art, Nathan James is a unique presence that cannot go unnoticed. In a world full of creativity and expression, Nathan James urges people everywhere to create "MORE ART", and he's not afraid to lead by example.

Nathan James shot the album cover for Machine Gun Kelly's #1 album Tickets to My Downfall.