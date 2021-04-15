Nathan Day Releases New Single 'Fade Like You'

Alt-rock-pop artist Nathan Day (formerly Natan Day) releases the trippy, artistic video for "Fade Like You" which he describes as "a literal version of wearing your heart on your sleeve." Uplifted by sweeping synths, warm distortion, and a skyscraping chorus, the song details "the moment you meet someone, and you're both fed, basically. But there's beauty because you match each other." Incorporating alternative and electronic influences, the singer-songwriter faces his mental health and morbid feelings head-on by turning them into characters and costumes in his self-directed, other-worldly visuals.

Day turns his imaginary friends into a reality by crafting an adventurous experimental magical world inhabited by the vibrant characters that live in his mind. Nathan introduces us to his cast of characters by adopting each character in personality and costume for the respective song. Day crash-landed with "She Came Down From The Stars" introducing The Alien representing feelings of alienation, isolation and abandonment and now we see The Skelton take over in the new visual, chronicling Day's feelings of depression and fading away.

A singer, songwriter and producer hailing from Blackpool, England, Day is the former front man of British rock band Darlia. The band released several EPs and toured with The 1975, Nothing But Thieves, Gerard Way, The Wombats and more.

He's collaborated with the likes of Micko Larkin (Courtney Love), Cam Blackwood (George Ezra), Dan Lancaster (blink-182, Good Charlotte, Avril Lavigne) and more. Day now writes, produces and records his own music, starting with solo singles "Vertigo," "Catch Some Zee's," "She Came Down from The Stars," (alongside official music video and stripped version) and "Fade Like You." Most recently, Day has been featured on the cover of Spotify's Alt Rocked playlist and featured on the likes of The New Alt (970k), New Music Friday UK (780k), All New Rock (267k), Alternative Nation (231k) and more.

