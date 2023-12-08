Nate Mercereau Shares New Track With Idris Ackamoor And Carlos Niño

Last week he released "Facing The Sideways Rain" feat. Kamasi Washington and Carlos.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Nate Mercereau Shares New Track With Idris Ackamoor And Carlos Niño

Now fresh off his involvement in the André 3000 album New Blue Sun, Nate Mercereau delivers the second of two new singles: "Excellent Traveler Theme, with Idris's Tenor and Carlos's Percussion in San Francisco" a solo 'midi-guitar-sampler' performance and spiritual jazz awakening featuring saxophonist Idris Ackamoor and André 3000 co-producer/percussionist Carlos Niño. Available everywhere December 8, 2023. Last week he released "Facing The Sideways Rain" feat. Kamasi Washington and Carlos.

In Nate's words --

"I've been making a lot of music with music. Part of my process in concerts and sessions has been live-sampling the band in the room, and then playing that sample with my guitar.  I have a microphone recording into an interface, then when something happens in the room that I want to play, I record it and drop it into a sampler and play it with midi-guitar. The sound of the musicians in the room becomes my "instrument." This is also part of the sound I brought to New Blue Sun.

In the case of this new song with Idris and Carlos, this is a one-take guitar performance, recorded in San Francisco at Different Fur Studios, containing a guitar controlled sample of myself, Idris Ackamoor and Carlos Niño from a concert we did at the SF Jazz Center last year.  I wanted to make my entrance into the solo guitar tradition, but come to it in a new way. I'm also using guitar synthesizers, but intentionally mic'd up the electric guitar so you can hear what's happening in a more traditional sense as well.



