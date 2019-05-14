Nate Mercereau Premieres RIGHTEOUS ENERGY via JazzTimes

Multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter Nate Mercereau premieres "Righteous Energy" today at JazzTimes; listen here. The song is the second to be unveiled from his forthcoming debut album Joy Techniques due out July 12 on Mercereau's own label How So Records.

"My album Joy Techniques is about going as far as manufacturing positivity when you need to. Making and performing this record is an intentional creation of that space. 'Righteous Energy' is the light sizzle of synchronicity, the clean burning fuel of inspiration. It's about feeling connected to the source and knowing you're sharing that with your people," says Mercereau. Recorded with just a guitar with the exception of the drums, the song uses a driving hypnotic percussion and bass pattern with a lazy guitar synth melody on the top. "I often like the sound you get when juxtaposing two different feels between the groove and the melody."

Joy Techniques is available for preorder now via howsorecords.com. Listen to the album's title track featuring Terrace Martin (Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder, YG) here.

In anticipation and celebration of the release of Joy Techniques Mercereau is playing an ongoing residency at Los Angeles' The Virgil on the first Sunday of each month, with the next date June 2. May's installment saw a guest spot from Darkside's Dave Harrington. See full details below.

Joy Techniques is the first release on Mercereau's How So Records, with more to be announced soon. How So Records is a new partnership with Ricky Reed's Nice Life Recording Company, a venture Mercereau describes as "a record label for seekers. We are presenting music that is looking for something new, out of its audience and out of its creators. We are bound not by genre, only radical creativity. High level music for high level listening."

Based in Los Angeles, Mercereau's performance, songwriting and production credits are wide-ranging and ever growing. His talent as a multi-instrumentalist can be heard on multiple tracks on JAY-Z's platinum-certified chart-topper 4:44, including "Bam", "Mercy Me" and "Blue's Freestyle/We Family." In addition to songwriting credits for "Sinful" and "Blood Knows" from Rhye's Blood, Mercereau played guitar, bass, and French horn throughout the album. He also joined forces with longtime friend and collaborator Ricky Reed to produce "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand," "Bad Bad News," "Beyond," "Forgive You" and "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" on Leon Bridges' Good Thing, which bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Mercereau has also recently contributed to albums from Lizzo and Shawn Mendes.

HOW SO PRESENTS NATE MERCEREAU LIVE

June 2 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

August 4 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

