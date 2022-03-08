Natasha Bedingfield to Host THE MASKED SINGER 2022 North American Tour

Superstar Natasha Bedingfield will host and perform during the upcoming 50-city North American tour of this year's highly anticipated live show THE MASKED SINGER National Tour, it was announced today by Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents. Bedingfield was most recently a contestant on Season Six of FOX's hit reality series, THE MASKED SINGER, during which she moved everyone with her vocal prowess as the fun and loveable "Pepper."

Ever since the Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum singer made her solo debut in 2004, Bedingfield has been one of the world's most inspiring and innovative female singer-songwriters. With five albums under her belt, more than 14 million albums sold and a diverse set of collaborations with artists such as Nikki Minaj, Big Sean, Sean Kingston, Brandy, Rascal Flatts, Lifehouse and Lang Lang, her artistic breadth is unmatched. Hits like "Unwritten," "These Words," "Pocketful of Sunshine," "Single," "Soulmate" and "Love Like This" topped international charts. In fact, "Unwritten" continues to be an anthem for so many fans, recently having enjoyed a resurgence as a TikTok challenge in 2021.

"My time on THE MASKED SINGER was such a thrilling challenge and a unique way to get good music across to a wide audience," said Bedingfield. "The quality of THE MASKED SINGER production is unmatched and I'm so excited to carry that into what will be unlike any other touring experience I've had."

THE MASKED SINGER National Tour 2022 kicks off in St. Louis, MO, on May 28, and will travel to 50 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Austin, Portland and Los Angeles. Fans can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage in a can't-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages, as well as surprise celebrity guests and amazing new performances.

In addition to Bedingfield's "Pepper," the fan-favorite characters from past seasons of THE MASKED SINGER going on tour include "Queen of Hearts," "Taco," "Alien," "Robot," "Baby" and "Monster," plus Season Seven's "Thingamabob." The live show will feature one local celebrity at every stop who will perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night. The action-packed evening will feature an incredible production of song, dance and craziness that only THE MASKED SINGER could deliver.

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 28, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Sunday, May 29, 2022 - Omaha, NE - - Orpheum Theatre

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 - Evansville, IN - Aiken Theatre

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

Friday, June 3, 2022 - - Welch, MN - - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Saturday, June 4, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

Sunday, June 5, 2022 - Chicago, IL - - Chicago Theatre

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

Thursday, June 9, 2022 - Akron, OH - - E.J. Thomas Hall

Friday, June 10, 2022 - Detroit, MI - - Fox Theatre

Saturday, June 11, 2022 - Rama, ON Canada Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

Monday, June 13, 2022 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 - Hershey, PA - - Hershey Theater

Thursday, June 16, 2022 - Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods

Friday, June 17, 2022 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Showroom

Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Newark, NJ - - Prudential Hall at NJPAC

Sunday, June 19, 2022 - Boston, MA - - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 - Tysons, VA - - Capital One Hall

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

Thursday, June 23, 2022 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center

Friday, June 24, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Saturday, June 25, 2022 - North Charleston, SC North Charleston PAC

Sunday, June 26, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - - Fox Theatre

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 - Orlando, FL - - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Tampa, FL - - Morsani Hall - The Straz Center

Thursday, June 30, 2022 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Friday, July 1, 2022. - Jacksonville, FL - Times-Union Center for The Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, July 2, 2022 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Arena

Tuesday, July 5, 2022. - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Thursday, July 7, 2022 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena at the Braun Von Center

Friday, July 8, 2022 - - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, July 9, 2022 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Sunday, July 10, 2022 - Tulsa, OK - - Tulsa Theatre

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Austin, TX - - Bass Concert Hall

Thursday, July 14, 2022 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Friday, July 15, 2022 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Saturday, July 16, 2022 - Midland, TX - - Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Monday, July 18, 2022 - Denver, CO - - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

Thursday, July 21, 2022 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

Friday, July 22, 2022 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, July 23, 2022 - Seattle, WA - - Paramount Theatre

Sunday, July 24, 2022 - Boise, ID - - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 - San Jose, CA - - San Jose Civic Auditorium

Thursday, July 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Friday, July 29, 2022. - - Reno, NV - - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center