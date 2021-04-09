Natasha Aponte Releases New Single 'FREE'

Nobody puts Natasha Aponte in a box. The LA-based pop artist is embracing vulnerability and the freedom to be exactly who she wants to be in her dynamic new single "FREE". "FREE" is a welcoming call to fans into her dream world, where she wears her heart on her sleeve to inspire listeners to do the same. Motivated by the restrictive boundaries that record labels and executives laid out for her, "FREE" refuses to accept any level of minimization and instead, fully embraces creative freedom as she ambitiously celebrates her strengths and imperfections. Feeling suffocated by men in the industry who constantly tell her who she needs to be, 'FREE" also embraces a liberating exit from a past relationship where she let go of love in order to let herself fly. Being single gave her the space she needed in order to fully love herself and in turn, motivate her fans to do the same.

"The one thing I want everyone to take away from this song, is that self-love and vulnerability will grant you freedom. Don't let anyone put you in a box and tell you how to feel about YOU."

~ Natasha Aponte

Best known for her social media experiment where Natasha tricked 1,000 men on Tinder into meeting her for a date in order to raise awareness toward how people treat each other on dating apps, Natasha's name is no stranger to many. During this, Natasha held a "dating competition" that gained international attention from Good Morning America, CBS News, Buzzfeed, Newsweek and more. The controversial stunt took place in New York City's Union Square; garnering mixed emotions, her newsworthy efforts put her on the map as more than an artist, but a recognized public figure.

While she is now LA-based, Natasha grew up in a Brooklyn-based Dominican and Puerto Rican household. Listening to artists like Prince, Mark Anthony, Whitney Houston and more, music was everywhere when she was a kid. That soulfulness was the leading influence in creating her own sound in order to encompass her diverse history and experiences.

Gonna live my life for me no matter, how in love I may be / Gonna do my hair right, Gunna put my dress on skin tight - Lyrics from "FREE"

Coming from a professional acting and classically trained background, her unique set of experience guided her through the composition and production of her new single. With her music, Natasha wants to help create a fantasy where the world can melt away; introducing a peaceful escape for her and her fans. And with songs like 'FREE" she and the rest of the world are encouraged to be themselves because that is when we're truly at our very best.

Listen to "Free" on Spotify below!