Natalie Jane Releases 'Intrusive Thoughts'

Jane's new album is going to be released on November 17.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Natalie Jane Releases 'Intrusive Thoughts'

On November 17, Natalie Jane will release her debut EP, Where Am I?, via Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects. The 10-song EP will feature four brand new original songs – including her new single, “Intrusive Thoughts,” which she dropped today – plus six of her earlier singles. Pre-save Where Am I? HERE.

Natalie captures the doubts and fears that play like a loop in the mind after a heartbreak on “Intrusive Thoughts.” The song, which is the follow-up to “Do Or Die,” instantly struck a chord with her fans, with more than 27 million combined views of the teasers she posted on TikTok leading up to the song's release and over 10,000 creations with the original sound.

“I felt it was only necessary to follow up my intense love song with an intense heartbreak song. We all need balance!” says Natalie Jane.

“Intrusive Thoughts” was produced by Pink Slip (FLETCHER, Royal & the Serpent), who collaborated with her on “AVA,” “Do Or Die” and “seeing you with other girls,” which are also included on the EP. See below for track listing. Natalie, who recently wrapped up a sold-out UK/European headline tour and a series of U.S. dates with Bishop Briggs and Misterwives, has already amassed nearly 700 million combined global streams across all of her songs.

Euphoria. Magazine observed, “At only 19 years old the starlet has the world in the palm of her hand; and at the precipice of her inevitable superstardom, we're watching her shape into one of the industry's most potent voices in real time…it's her aptitude for fostering connections through poignant, sharp lyricism that gives Jane a signature style all her own.”

Elite Daily named her to the Gen Z Class of 2023 and noted, “Jane brings an energetic, unapologetic, and refreshing vibe to the pop music game.” Praising her as a “powerhouse singer,” Alternative Press said, “With her strong, classically-trained voice and synth beats, Jane has built a fanbase obsessed with her ability to tap into love, betrayal, and all the other primal emotions that go along with someone's first love.”

