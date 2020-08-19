Nashville Artists Krigare and UNSECRET Team Up On 'End Of The End' Track

Krigarè will also announce her upcoming EP later this year.

22-year-old pop singer-songwriter Krigarè (kree-gar-uh) with mysterious mega producer UNSECRET, share their new song "End of the End," out now and available on all DSPs - listen here. Krigarè will also announce her upcoming EP later this year.

"'End of the End' was actually written in the first week of the world wide quarantine lockdown," says Krigarè. "UNSECRET, hit songwriter Lindsey Lee, and myself were all talking about how it was feeling like the end of the world, but we hoped that while things come to an end, new beginnings will start rising. We hope people will feel empowered to pick up the broken pieces of our current reality, and create something beautiful and unifying with it." Her electronic driven melodies, weighted with textured guitars combines a cinematic journey of emotions from battles to empowerment.

Krigarè (meaning warrior in Swedish) began her career at 8-years-old when she played the piano for Kelly Clarkson's 2006 GRAMMY Awards performance. Since then, she has learned to carve her own path through licensing her music in film and TV including Netflix and Hulu shows. Krigarè has also co-written songs with top 10 chart writers and GRAMMY winning song-smith's such as Matt Squire, Jessi Alexander and Joseph Trapanese. Her career came to a halt when she was diagnosed with two types of cancer at age 16. Instead of letting this news take her down, Krigarè made the impossible decision to become the true definition of her name WARRIOR, and fight to win these battles no matter what it took. She says, "my life has been full of battles these last three years. It has been by far the most challenging years not only as a person, but also as an artist. I've had to find my voice again, and decide on who I am coming out of trying times. I am a WARRIOR!"

