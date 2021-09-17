Nashville Artists Haunted Like Human Release 'Whistling Tree'

Nashville duo Haunted Like Human - Cody Clark (multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter) and Dale Chapman (lead singer, lyricist) - release their new single "Whistling Tree" today.

The third single from the forthcoming album Tall Tales & Fables, is a stormy, ominous song full of the joy and danger of forbidden love.

"It's one of the most personal songs I've ever written, and it took a year," says Dale Chapman. "The inspiration really came from a good friend of mine who attempted suicide in high school because her parents were making her life a nightmare trying to keep her away from her girlfriend. As I really came into my own identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, this story felt more and more important to tell. The image of the tree is a place of life and death, love and hate, all wrapped into one."

Tall Tales & Fables, available October 15, delves deeper into inspired songwriting, sparse arrangements, and, naturally, the frisson-inducing harmonies that marked their previous two releases. Glide Magazine noted of their songwriting recipe "...take a cup of orchestrated folk, sprinkle in some angelic harmonies, and pour in full-bodied production and you get the earthy joy of this Nashville duo."

