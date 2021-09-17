Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nashville Artists Haunted Like Human Release 'Whistling Tree'

The track is the third single from their upcoming album, out October 15.

Sep. 17, 2021  
Nashville duo Haunted Like Human - Cody Clark (multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter) and Dale Chapman (lead singer, lyricist) - release their new single "Whistling Tree" today.

The third single from the forthcoming album Tall Tales & Fables, is a stormy, ominous song full of the joy and danger of forbidden love.

"It's one of the most personal songs I've ever written, and it took a year," says Dale Chapman. "The inspiration really came from a good friend of mine who attempted suicide in high school because her parents were making her life a nightmare trying to keep her away from her girlfriend. As I really came into my own identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, this story felt more and more important to tell. The image of the tree is a place of life and death, love and hate, all wrapped into one."

Tall Tales & Fables, available October 15, delves deeper into inspired songwriting, sparse arrangements, and, naturally, the frisson-inducing harmonies that marked their previous two releases. Glide Magazine noted of their songwriting recipe "...take a cup of orchestrated folk, sprinkle in some angelic harmonies, and pour in full-bodied production and you get the earthy joy of this Nashville duo."

Watch the music video here:


From This Author Michael Major