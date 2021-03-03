Naïka Shares New Single 'Sauce'

World-pop singer/songwriter Naïka returns with her first new single of the year. "Sauce" premieres today on all DSPs and will appear on the highly anticipated second half of Naïka's debut EP, Lost in Paradise, Pt. 2, due later this year.

"Sauce is a fun, hype song that celebrates confidence and self love," says Naïka.

Lost In Paradise, Pt. 1 arrived last year and was met with applause from such publications as HITS Daily Double and LADYGUNN, who described Naïka as a "child of the world" who "has a unique perspective on not only music, but human experience." "When you listen to Naïka's music, you'll feel like you're in a club on a beautiful summer night during a vacation in a foreign country," declared Audiofemme. "Her musical influences are as eclectic as her background."

Naïka has since recruited fellow Haitian-American artists for exciting enhancements of songs originally found on Lost In Paradise, Pt. 1, including a remix of "Head In The Clouds" with TeaMarrr and the "African Sun" remix with Michael Brun. "Water" continued Naïka's steady stream of single releases last year and was featured on EA Sports FIFA 21 Soundtrack, and a viral Tik Tok video of hers led to a sensational collaboration with British rappers Young T and Bugsey for a remix of their worldwide hit "Don't Rush."

Naïka has already earned acclaim and attention for her distinctive fusion of sounds, a sonic approach she describes simply as "world-pop." Born in Miami, the gifted singer-songwriter fell in love with music at an early age, absorbing inspiration from her French and Haitian heritage as well as her family's wide-ranging travels around the globe, from Guadeloupe to Kenya, from South Africa to Vanuatu and beyond. Indeed, the influence of African, European, and Caribbean cultures has shaped her both as an artist and as a citizen of the world, evidenced by her hugely popular cover of the Haitian classic, "Papa Gèdè (Bel Gason)," as well as recent tracks like "Oh Mama," "Déjà Vu," and the worldwide streaming hit, "Ride."

