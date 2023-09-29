NSYNC Releases First Song Together in 20 Years 'Better Place'

*NSYNC release their first song together in two decades, “Better Place,” from DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), out October 20th.

Multi-award-winning artist Justin Timberlake returns as the soundtrack's executive music producer alongside GRAMMY award-winning producer/songwriter Mike Elizondo.

Timberlake wrote and performed new original music for the film, which also includes music from the cast and some of today's top artists including Kid Cudi, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick and more. Through a collection of 14 tracks, the soundtrack stays true to Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits.

Trolls Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) follows the 2020 Trolls World Tour Original Motion Picture Soundtrack which featured the track “The Other Side” with Justin Timberlake and SZA. It also received an American Music Award nomination for Favorite Soundtrack.

The first installment and highly successful #1 children's soundtrack for DreamWorks Animation's 2016 musical hit Trolls featured the 4X platinum selling song, “CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!,” which became the best-selling song of 2016, debuted #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, won the GRAMMY Award for Best Song for Visual Media and secured multiple nominations including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and many more.

Trolls Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Track List:

Better Place (from Trolls Band Together) - *NSYNC Perfect - Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan Let's Get Married - Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Anderson .Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Icona Pop & Ron Funches Watch Me Work - Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola Vacay Island - Daveed Diggs, India Carney & Ty Taylor BroZone's Back - Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Anna Kendrick Lonely People - Troye Sivan Hustle Dimension - Joseph Shirley It Takes Two - Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs & Kid Cudi Mount Rageous - Andrew Rannells & Brianna Mazzola Better Place (Family Harmony) - Justin Timberlake, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Anna Kendrick & Camila Cabello Better Place (Reunion) - *NSYNC, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan & Kid Cudi Family - Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi & Troye Sivan 9 to 5 - Zosia Mamet

About *NSYNC:

*NSYNC, formed in 1995 in Orlando, Florida, is a legendary American pop boy band consisting of members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass. They skyrocketed to fame in the late '90s with multi-platinum #1 albums like No Strings Attached and Celebrity, along with hit singles such as "Bye Bye Bye," which spent ten weeks atop the Pop Airplay chart in 2000 and later that year, "It's Gonna Be Me" went on to spend five weeks on the chart.

Having sold over 80M records, the group has won three American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and seven MTV Video Music Awards. Known for their electrifying performances and harmonious vocals, *NSYNC left an indelible mark on the music industry and pop culture, solidifying their place as one of the most iconic boy bands of all time.

About RCA Records:

Since its inception in 1900, RCA Records - the second oldest label in American history - has been home to some of the most iconic music artists of all-time celebrating music across all genres. Our DNA, steeped in a rich musical history, compels us to amplify and empower the voices of our artists who continually push artistic boundaries and shape the cultural landscape on a global scale.

We are Records.Culture.Art.

RCA Records is a Division of Sony Music Entertainment.

About Trolls Band Together:

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since.

But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

The returning cast includes Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak as Prince D, comedian Ron Funches as Cooper, SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Emmy winning Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

Trolls Band Together is steered by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour). DreamWorks Animation's Trolls films—2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour—have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.