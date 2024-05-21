NOTHING MORE to Embark on 'CARNAL Tour 2024' Feat. Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and Post Profit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RIAA Gold-certified and 3x Grammy Award-nominated rock mainstays NOTHING MORE, May 21, have announced their headlining “Carnal Tour 2024” produced by Live Nation.

Earlier this week, NOTHING MORE wrapped up their co-headlining spring tour with Wage War which sold out various shows. The late summer “Carnal” tour will kick off in the U.S. on August 31 in Columbia, MO and stretch to September 24 in Cleveland, OH. It will feature direct support from rock outfit Set It Off along with special guests, alt-metal vanguards/Better Noise Music labelmates From Ashes To New and rock outfit Post Profit.

Artist pre-sales and VIP meet and greet upgrades begin today at Noon (ET). General onsale beginsThursday, May 23 at 10 AM local time via NOTHING MORE’s website HERE.

“If the tour we just finished is any indication of what’s to come, this is going to be the best NOTHING MORE tour yet,” says NOTHING MORE frontman JONNY HAWKINS. “The CARNAL TOUR will be a chain reaction of energetic release across the U.S. We’re bringing out Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and our good friends Post Profit. Don’t miss this one. Your future self will thank you.”

“I had the pleasure of meeting the guys in Nothing More at a show of theirs in Nashville recently, and they are just the kindest guys,” says SET IT OFF vocalist CODY CARSON. “But on top of that, what impresses me is their relentless work ethic and their incredible talent on stage. We hit it off right away, and we are very excited to hit the road with them! The whole tour package is extremely talented and really cares about their live show so these cities are in for a hell of a night!”

“It’s been a long time coming and we’re excited to finally be hitting the road with our labelmates in Nothing More,” states FROM ASHES TO NEW vocalist DANNY CASE. “The whole lineup is huge and we’re looking forward to sharing the stage with them and Set It Off as well.”

NOTHING MORE “CARNAL TOUR 2024” DATES

8/31 Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

9/3 Little Rock, AR - The Hall #

9/5 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port #

9/6 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center #

9/7 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

9/9 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle #

9/10 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works #

9/13 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues #

9/14 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues #

9/15 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

9/17 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

9/19 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #

9/20 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

9/23 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks #

9/24 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre #

# with Set It Off, From Ashes To New and Post Profit

* no Set It Off or From Ashes To New

ADDITIONAL 2024 TOUR & FESTIVAL DATES

7/23 Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

7/25 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion #

7/26 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #

9/21 Camden, NJ – MMR*B*Q 2024 ^

9/26 Saint Paul, MN - 93X Family Reunion

9/27 Milwaukee, WI - 102.9 The Hog’s HOG Havoc

9/27 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life ^

10/13 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival ^

10/17 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater #

10/19 Park City, KS - Hartman Arena #

10/20 Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena #

10/22 Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena #

10/23 Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena #

10/25 Allentown, PA - PPL Center #

10/26 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena #

# with Godsmack and Flat Black

^ festival date

Since their emergence in 2003, NOTHING MORE have continuously topped the Active Rock radio charts including nine #1 singles and over a half dozen Top 10 singles including their latest single “IF IT DOESN’T HURT” which is currently in the Top 5 at #4. The band—Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums)—will release their fifth album CARNAL on June 28 via Better Noise Music. CARNAL features the quartet’s most focused, adventurous, and intense music to date and was recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering completed by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon). NOTHING MORE have shared two additional tracks from CARNAL over the past few months including the pulverizing “HOUSE ON SAND (feat. Eric V of I Prevail)” and “ANGEL SONG (feat. David Draiman of Disturbed)” which alongside “IF IT DOESN’T HURT” have combined received 12.5 million global streams and 1.7 million video views to date. Pre-order CARNAL now via digital download, CD, vinyl, and cassette tape at https://nothingmore.ffm.to/carnal.

Following their headlining “Carnal” tour, NOTHING MORE will appear on stage at several rock festivals across the U.S. including Louder Than Life, Aftershock, 93X Family Reunion, MMR*B*Q 2024 and more. They were recently announced as direct support for rock legends Godsmack from October 17 – 26. See full dates and find ticket information at nothingmore.net.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

