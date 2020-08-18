NMPA Hires Ashley Joyce as SVP, Legal and Business Affairs

Ashley was previously an Associate at DLA Piper in the Trademark, Copyright and Media Group.

The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) today announced that Ashley Joyce has been hired as SVP, Legal & Business Affairs. Ashley was previously an Associate at DLA Piper in the Trademark, Copyright and Media Group based in Washington, D.C.

NMPA President & CEO David Israelite said, "We are excited to welcome Ashley who brings valuable copyright expertise from a broad range of experience over her impressive career. As NMPA remains focused on finding new income streams from emerging and established platforms and holding tech companies who utilize songwriters' work accountable, we are thrilled to have someone who can see those cases and deals through. Music creators have never needed advocates more as so many tech companies seek to exploit their work, and we are thrilled to have Ashley on our team."

NMPA EVP & General Counsel Danielle Aguirre added, "Ashley brings an important set of skills that will help safeguard songwriters and publishers' copyrights and ensure the value of their work is protected. We are thrilled to add her perspective to our robust legal team and we are happy to have her knowledge on our side."

Prior to joining NMPA, Ms. Joyce focused on trademark and copyright litigation in federal courts throughout the country, as well as inter partes proceedings before the United States Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB). She handled all aspects of litigation from pre-suit consultation to pleadings, discovery, motion practice, experts, trials and appeals. She regularly counselled clients with regard to international conflicts, ICANN domain name disputes and related Internet issues. In addition to enforcement efforts, Ashley advised clients on identifying, enhancing and exploiting intellectual property assets, specifically in regards to strategic registration, licensing and settlement efforts.

Prior to joining DLA Piper, Ashley clerked for US District Judge Garland E. Burrell, Jr. in the Eastern District of California. Before her clerkship, she worked at King & Spalding LLP in New York City and prior to law school, Ashley taught English and debate classes at the University of Paris X - Nanterre.

She is a graduate of Duke University and Washington University School of Law where she was the Primary Articles Editor of the Washington University Journal of Law & Policy.

