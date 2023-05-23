NMPA Annual Meeting to Honor Brandi Carlile With Songwriter Icon Award

The event will be at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on June 14.

By:
The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) today announced the honorees and keynote for its Annual Meeting at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on June 14.

Nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile will receive this year’s NMPA Songwriter Icon Award. Additionally, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl will deliver a keynote conversation. The event will also feature the first-ever NMPA Non-Performing Songwriter Icon Award presented to mega hit-maker Ashley Gorley and RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier will be presented with the NMPA Industry Legacy Award.

The event will feature surprise tribute performances and in-depth panels and analysis. As always, an impactful lawmaker will be presented with the NMPA President’s Award which this year will go to Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) for his leadership on the Music Modernization Act and CASE Act. This year’s State of the Industry address will examine the new streaming rates which recently went into effect.  

NMPA President & CEO David Israelite said, “Brandi Carlile is in a class of her own. A critical success who has become a cultural and commercial force, she consistently has delivered stunning lyrics and vocals that cut to the heart of the human experience. We are thrilled to celebrate what she has given and continues to give to the craft of songwriting.

“From Netflix to YouTube to Warner, Robert Kyncl’s career encompasses the most dynamic facets of the entertainment industry. As we tackle the questions surrounding streaming and AI in an ever-changing landscape, we look forward to hearing his thoughts on the value of music and the ever-evolving opportunities for songwriters, artists, and creators.

“We are also honored to celebrate the success of Ashley Gorley, a singular talent in songwriting. A recipient of an astonishing 210 Gold & Platinum songwriting certifications, he is easily the most successful songwriter in country music. His dominance comes from honing influences from hip hop to rock and incorporating them into his unique style. He is responsible for widening and growing the entire genre.

“It is a personal privilege to award my good friend Mitch Glazier for his inexhaustible work to protect artists. For years we have worked together to find common ground and unite our industry to face our biggest challenges – from piracy to AI – and no one is more deserving of our Industry Legacy Award.”

photo credit: Pamela Neal



